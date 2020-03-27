Mississippi Valley all-conference
Mississippi Valley all-conference

Mississippi Valley 2020 girls basketball all-conference:

FIRST TEAM

Bella LaPorta, jr., Highland

Anna Hall, sr., Civic Memorial

Clare Breden, jr., Jersey

Kourtland Tyus, sr., Civic Memorial

Ellie Brown, sr., Highland

Abby Manns, sr., Jersey

SECOND TEAM

Tori Standefer, jr., Civic Memorial

Megan Kronk, sr., Highland

Kirsten Taylor, jr., Highland

Alyssa Powell, so., Triad

Aubrey Hubbard, sr., Waterloo

Chloe White, so., Jersey

