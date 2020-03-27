Mississippi Valley all-conference

Mississippi Valley 2020 girls basketball all-conference:
FIRST TEAM
Bella LaPorta, jr., Highland
Anna Hall, sr., Civic Memorial
Clare Breden, jr., Jersey
Kourtland Tyus, sr., Civic Memorial
Ellie Brown, sr., Highland
Abby Manns, sr., Jersey
SECOND TEAM
Tori Standefer, jr., Civic Memorial
Megan Kronk, sr., Highland
Kirsten Taylor, jr., Highland
Alyssa Powell, so., Triad
Aubrey Hubbard, sr., Waterloo
Chloe White, so., Jersey
