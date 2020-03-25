Missouri coaches all-state, Class 4
0 comments

Missouri coaches all-state, Class 4

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 4 girls all-state team:

Coaches of the year: Brad Shorter, Carl Junction; Kirk Boeller, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame; Dan Rolfes, Incarnate Word Academy; Jeff Atkins, Lincoln Prep Academy

Player of the year: Katie Scott, Carl Junction

Lexi Rubel, so., Cape Notre Dame

Sophia Horton, jr., Park Hills Central

Jasmine Manuel, sr., Summit

Katie Scott, sr., Carl Junction

Jordan Peete, sr., Ladue

Aliyah Williams, jr., Parkway North

Liz Behan, sr., Fort Zumwalt East

Saniah Tyler, so., Incarnate Word

Reagan Rapert, jr., Union

Addison Brownfield, so., Boonville

Grace Slaughter, fr., Grain Valley

Amari Conn, sr., Lincoln College Prep

Chorus Davis, Jr., Lincoln College Prep

Caroline Kelly, sr., Kearney

Alyssa Morris, sr., Odessa

Brooke Highmark, so., Westminster

MacKenzie Brunson, jr., West Plains

Cierra Smith, so., Grandview

Mallory Shetley, sr., Sullivan

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports