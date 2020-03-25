Missouri coaches all-state, Class 4

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 4 girls all-state team:
Coaches of the year: Brad Shorter, Carl Junction; Kirk Boeller, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame; Dan Rolfes, Incarnate Word Academy; Jeff Atkins, Lincoln Prep Academy
Player of the year: Katie Scott, Carl Junction
Lexi Rubel, so., Cape Notre Dame
Sophia Horton, jr., Park Hills Central
Jasmine Manuel, sr., Summit
Katie Scott, sr., Carl Junction
Jordan Peete, sr., Ladue
Aliyah Williams, jr., Parkway North
Liz Behan, sr., Fort Zumwalt East
Saniah Tyler, so., Incarnate Word
Reagan Rapert, jr., Union
Addison Brownfield, so., Boonville
Grace Slaughter, fr., Grain Valley
Amari Conn, sr., Lincoln College Prep
Chorus Davis, Jr., Lincoln College Prep
Caroline Kelly, sr., Kearney
Alyssa Morris, sr., Odessa
Brooke Highmark, so., Westminster
MacKenzie Brunson, jr., West Plains
Cierra Smith, so., Grandview
Mallory Shetley, sr., Sullivan
