Missouri coaches all-state, Class 2
Missouri coaches all-state, Class 2

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 2 girls all-state team:

Coach of the year: Cori Elms, East Buchanan

Player of the year: Abby Backes, Tipton

Kaylee Payne, sr., Oran

Gracie Kelsey, fr., East Buchanan

Claudia Hedlock, so., Miller

Ayden Shannon, so., Wellington-Napoleon

Paige Tate, sr., Spokane

Abby Backes, sr., Tipton

Tori Hamilton, sr., Paris

Myra Claas, fr., Tipton

Lexi Lion, sr., Neelyville

Nora Ford, sr., Penney

Jenna Shipley, sr., Adrian

Lilly Schilling, jr., East Buchanan

Kaylee Helton, so., Miller

Bree Shannon, so., Wellington-Napoleon

Katie Webb, jr., Oran

Kohnnar Patton, sr., Blue Eye

Jada Henry, jr., Mansfield

Grace Culver, sr., Hartville

Jaycee Graves, sr., East Atchison

Cameron Martin, sr., Crest Ridge

