Missouri coaches all-state, Class 2

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 2 girls all-state team:
Coach of the year: Cori Elms, East Buchanan
Player of the year: Abby Backes, Tipton
Kaylee Payne, sr., Oran
Gracie Kelsey, fr., East Buchanan
Claudia Hedlock, so., Miller
Ayden Shannon, so., Wellington-Napoleon
Paige Tate, sr., Spokane
Abby Backes, sr., Tipton
Tori Hamilton, sr., Paris
Myra Claas, fr., Tipton
Lexi Lion, sr., Neelyville
Nora Ford, sr., Penney
Jenna Shipley, sr., Adrian
Lilly Schilling, jr., East Buchanan
Kaylee Helton, so., Miller
Bree Shannon, so., Wellington-Napoleon
Katie Webb, jr., Oran
Kohnnar Patton, sr., Blue Eye
Jada Henry, jr., Mansfield
Grace Culver, sr., Hartville
Jaycee Graves, sr., East Atchison
Cameron Martin, sr., Crest Ridge
