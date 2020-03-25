Missouri coaches all-state, Class 5
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 5 girls all-state team:

Coaches of the year: Chantell Polk, Hazelwood Central; Monica Tritz, Kirkwood; Mark Spigarelli, Blue Springs; Jill Nagel, Rock Bridge

Player of the year: Priscilla Williams, Branson

Jada Williams, fr., Blue Springs

Olivia Nelson, sr., Liberty

Jakayla Kirk, sr., Hazelwood Central

Jayla Kelly, sr., Parkway Central

Kaemyn Bekemeier, fr., Republic

Sarah Linthacum, jr., Jefferson City

Averi Kroenke, so., Rock Bridge

Kyndal Lewis, jr., Belton

Paige Allen, sr., Oak Park

Kara Daly, jr. Jefferson City

Priscilla Williams, sr., Branson

Indya Green, jr., Kickapoo

Kennedy Townsend, so., Park Hill

Naudia Evans, jr., Waynesville

Makaiya Brooks, jr, Springfield Central

Natalie Bruns, sr, Kirkwood

Ja’mya Powell-Smith, jr., North Kansas City

Kennedi Watkins, jr., Marquette

Eryn Puett, sr., Rock Bridge

Kiley Bess, sr., Poplar Bluff

