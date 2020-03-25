Missouri coaches all-state, Class 5

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 5 girls all-state team:
Coaches of the year: Chantell Polk, Hazelwood Central; Monica Tritz, Kirkwood; Mark Spigarelli, Blue Springs; Jill Nagel, Rock Bridge
Player of the year: Priscilla Williams, Branson
Jada Williams, fr., Blue Springs
Olivia Nelson, sr., Liberty
Jakayla Kirk, sr., Hazelwood Central
Jayla Kelly, sr., Parkway Central
Kaemyn Bekemeier, fr., Republic
Sarah Linthacum, jr., Jefferson City
Averi Kroenke, so., Rock Bridge
Kyndal Lewis, jr., Belton
Paige Allen, sr., Oak Park
Kara Daly, jr. Jefferson City
Priscilla Williams, sr., Branson
Indya Green, jr., Kickapoo
Kennedy Townsend, so., Park Hill
Naudia Evans, jr., Waynesville
Makaiya Brooks, jr, Springfield Central
Natalie Bruns, sr, Kirkwood
Ja’mya Powell-Smith, jr., North Kansas City
Kennedi Watkins, jr., Marquette
Eryn Puett, sr., Rock Bridge
Kiley Bess, sr., Poplar Bluff
