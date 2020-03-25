Missouri coaches all-state, Class 1
Missouri coaches all-state, Class 1

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 1 girls all-state team:

Coach of the year: Rory Henry, Walnut Grove

Co-players of the year: Brooke Littrell, Green City and Faith Gilkey, Walnut Grove

Dalaney Bowers, sr., Community

Kailyn LaMasters, sr., Platte Valley

Brooke Littrell, sr., Green City

Faith Gilkey, jr., Walnut Grove

Lauren Johnson, jr., Walnut Grove

Kennadie Crowe, sr., Norborne

Michaela Ayers, sr., South Iron

Regan Shaffer, so., Leeton

Madison Ayers, fr., South Iron

Abby Vogel, sr., Montrose

Natalie Thomas, sr., Community

Jasie Sullivan, sr., Norwood

Anna Gladstone, sr, Worth County

Jaclyn Pappert, so., Platte Valley

Makayla McVay, jr., Walnut Grove

Kiera Holcer, jr., Meadville

Stevi Jones, sr., Chadwick

Autumn Wallace, jr., Climax Springs

Tristan Weaver, jr., Eminence

Tori Meinecke, so., North Mercer

