Missouri coaches all-state, Class 1

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 1 girls all-state team:
Coach of the year: Rory Henry, Walnut Grove
Co-players of the year: Brooke Littrell, Green City and Faith Gilkey, Walnut Grove
Dalaney Bowers, sr., Community
Kailyn LaMasters, sr., Platte Valley
Brooke Littrell, sr., Green City
Faith Gilkey, jr., Walnut Grove
Lauren Johnson, jr., Walnut Grove
Kennadie Crowe, sr., Norborne
Michaela Ayers, sr., South Iron
Regan Shaffer, so., Leeton
Madison Ayers, fr., South Iron
Abby Vogel, sr., Montrose
Natalie Thomas, sr., Community
Jasie Sullivan, sr., Norwood
Anna Gladstone, sr, Worth County
Jaclyn Pappert, so., Platte Valley
Makayla McVay, jr., Walnut Grove
Kiera Holcer, jr., Meadville
Stevi Jones, sr., Chadwick
Autumn Wallace, jr., Climax Springs
Tristan Weaver, jr., Eminence
Tori Meinecke, so., North Mercer
