Missouri coaches all-state, Class 3

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 3 girls all-state team:

Coach of the year: Dustin Larsen, Strafford

Player of the year: Serena Sundell, Maryville

Dori McRaven, jr., West County

Karlee Holland, sr., Licking

Gracie Smith, jr., Arcadia Valley

Sydney Booker, jr., Steelville

Hannah Marcee, jr., St. James

Kelsey Blakemore, jr., Whitfield

Faith Bland, sr., Metro

Antuanae Garrett, sr., Miller Career

Quincy Erickson, sr., Hermann

Tristan Porter, jr., California

Logan Jones, sr., Strafford

Emma Brune, sr., Saxony Lutheran

Emma Compton, so., Strafford

Paige Clubb, jr., South Callaway

Lacy Stokes, jr., Mt. Vernon

Allie Clevenger, sr., Clever

Serena Sundell, so., Maryville

Alexis Miller, so., Macon

Hunter Keithley, sr., Chillicothe

Laini Joseph, jr., Cameron

Emma Pawlitz, jr., Lutheran South

