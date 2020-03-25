Missouri coaches all-state, Class 3

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 3 girls all-state team:
Coach of the year: Dustin Larsen, Strafford
Player of the year: Serena Sundell, Maryville
Dori McRaven, jr., West County
Karlee Holland, sr., Licking
Gracie Smith, jr., Arcadia Valley
Sydney Booker, jr., Steelville
Hannah Marcee, jr., St. James
Kelsey Blakemore, jr., Whitfield
Faith Bland, sr., Metro
Antuanae Garrett, sr., Miller Career
Quincy Erickson, sr., Hermann
Tristan Porter, jr., California
Logan Jones, sr., Strafford
Emma Brune, sr., Saxony Lutheran
Emma Compton, so., Strafford
Paige Clubb, jr., South Callaway
Lacy Stokes, jr., Mt. Vernon
Allie Clevenger, sr., Clever
Serena Sundell, so., Maryville
Alexis Miller, so., Macon
Hunter Keithley, sr., Chillicothe
Laini Joseph, jr., Cameron
Emma Pawlitz, jr., Lutheran South
