Zoe Stewart scored a career-high 19 points Saturday to help St. Joseph's beat Pattonville 61-50 in a Class 6 District 3 semifinal at Hazelwood West.

The Angels (17-10) advanced to face Metro Women's Athletics Association rival Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district final.

St. Joseph's led 21-8 after the first quarter and then outscored Pattonville 14-6 in the fourth quarter.

Abby Sievers added to the Angels' attack with 14 points and five rebounds.

Pattonville, which had won nine of its last 11, finished 19-7.

Parkway South 54, Lebanon 47: Alivia McCulla had 15 points and nine rebounds to help the Patriots to a Class 6 District 2 semifinal victory at Eureka.

Annalise Dorr followed with 13 points and six rebounds and Ava McCulla had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Patriots (20-8) advanced to face host Eureka (21-7) for the district title at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

South's 20 victories are its most in a season since going 26-4 in 2012-13.

Eureka, which has beaten South twice this season and in six successive meetings, advanced with a 67-26 semifinal victory against Kirkwood.

Cor Jesu 42, Oakville 37: Paige Dolreny scored 19 points and Lauren Ortwerth had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Chargers advanced to the Class 6 District 1 final at Fox High.

With its fourth consecutive win, Cor Jesu (20-8) moved on to face Jackson at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district final.

Jackson, which beat Lindbergh 47-28 in a semifinal Saturday, beat Cor Jesu 49-35 on Feb. 18.

Nerinx Hall 52, Lutheran South 50: The Markers rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to win the Class 5 District 2 semifinal at Webster Groves.

South (19-9) was led by 15 points from Savannah Butterfield, 13 from Chloe Eggerding and a 12-point, 18-rebound performance from Ellie Buscher.

Nerinx Hall (12-18) advanced to face John Burroughs for the district title at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Markers snapped a five-game losing streak by beating Ladue and Lutheran South in the first two rounds of the district tournament.

Whitfield 41, Parkway North 35: Tkiyah Nelson scored 30 points to help the resurgent Warriors advance to the Class 5 District 3 final.

The Warriors (9-9), who have won seven of eight games, will play Parkway Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway North.

Central (12-15) advanced to the district final with a 47-43 victory Saturday against McCluer North.

MICDS 33, Lutheran North 14: Binta Fall's 18 points led the Rams to the Class 4 District 6 title on their home floor.

Next up for MICDS (14-13) is a Class 4 sectional against Vashon at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maryville University.

Incarnate Word 105, Marquette 26: Sydney Bode scored nine points to lead the Mustangs (19-9) as they fell in the Class 6 District 3 semifinals at Hazelwood West.

The Red Knights (28-0) scored what appears to be their most points in a single game this century. They opened the season with 98 points in a victory against Villa Duchesne and also won 90-31 against Cor Jesu.

John Burroughs 69, Clayton 42: Lauren Young scored 16 points and Stella Whitney had 12 as the Greyhounds fell in a Class 5 District 2 semifinal at Webster Groves.