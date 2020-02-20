Mister finds shooting stroke, helps O'Fallon win regional crown

ALTON — O’Fallon junior Aubrey Mister received one final command from head coach Nick Knolhoff before leaving the locker room at halftime.
Mister had gone 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the Panthers’ regional semifinal victory over Granite City and seemed hesitant to let it fly on Thursday.
“He told me I had the green light, and if I’m open, shoot,” Mister said.
Mister drained consecutive 3-point bombs on the Panthers’ first two possessions of the second half, helping O’Fallon build a lead it did not relinquish in a 53-47 victory over Belleville West in the Class 4A Alton Regional final.
It was the 11th successive victory for O’Fallon over Belleville West and the fourth this season. The Panthers will play the winner of Edwardsville-Collinsville at a time and site to be determined in the sectional round.
Leading 23-19 at halftime, O’Fallon (27-5) changed the way it attacked the zone defense of Belleville West after intermission. Junior Amelia Bell moved from under the basket to the high post area and twice spotted Mister behind the arc to open up a more comfortable lead.
“We tried to run more of a 1-3-1 (offense), work the ball to (Bell) and skip it to the opposite side,” Knolhoff said. “Those were two huge shots to get the lead back up to where we wanted it.”
After Mister’s long-range barrage, Belleville West went to a man-to-man defense, and started to slowly chip away at the deficit. Sophomore Reese Bennett hit a three and a tough runner on successive possessions to cut it to 46-42 with just over a minute to play in the game.
But O’Fallon freshman Shannon Dowell squashed any hope of a comeback. After receiving the ensuing inbound pass, Dowell split a double-team and raced the length of the floor, scoring in traffic to close the door on Belleville West's final rally.
“They were playing me man-to-man, and I was just thinking to go and get to the basket,” said Dowell, who led all scorers with 15 points.
Against their Southwestern Conference foe, the Panthers decided to change how they defended the pick-and-roll offense employed by Belleville West. Using an aggressive hedge, they forced several turnovers and disrupted the Lady Maroons’ offensive flow by forcing the dribbler places she did not want to go.
“We practiced that,” Bell said. “We hedged and kept the trap going all the way to half court so they couldn’t run their offense.”
Bell scored 14 points, many with a massive degree of difficulty, as open looks were unavailable for both teams. Late in the third quarter, she hit a tough jump hook on the baseline followed by a tough bank shot in traffic to increase the advantage to 35-26.
“I knew they had post presence and I knew I was going to have to finish through contact,” Bell said. “I just tried to find the rim, expect the contact and finish through it.”
Belleville West (23-10) seemed to play with some nerves early in the first quarter, turning the ball over on its first three possessions, and trailed 17-9 after one quarter. But as the half progressed, the Lady Maroons found their footing.
Freshman Maliah Sparks came off the bench and provided a boost. She scored four points and dished out three assists as she penetrated the heart of the Panthers defense. When Cassandra Sams hit a jumper at the horn, Belleville West was within four points at the half.
“We dug ourselves a hole, but we closed it at halftime and we were right where we wanted to be,” Belleville West coach Clayton Fisher said. “Their posts run the floor as well as any we see all year and that hurt us a couple times when they beat us down the floor.”
And it was excellent defense without fouling that clinched the second consecutive regional title for O’Fallon. The Panthers committed only two team fouls in the first 14 minutes of the second half and outscored Belleville West 19-5 from the free-throw line.
“It’s just going hard at practice, learning how to stay low and knowing where your body is on the court,” Mister said of the defensive prowess of the Panthers.
For Mister, the key to keeping the Panthers' season alive is the very thing O’Fallon did so well down the stretch on Thursday — play with composure.
“I just think we have to be a little more calm with the ball in pressured situations and just play our game, because when we play our game, nobody can beat us,” she said.