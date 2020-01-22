Moore dials long distance as Whitfield rolls past Lutheran St. Charles

Moore knocked down two consecutive 3-pointers to stretch the lead to nine before Ava Civey came off the bench to hit one for the Cougars to bring them to within 18-12 after one quarter.

Lutheran got to within 20-17, but Moore’s fourth triple of the first half ignited a string of 11 successive points, as Whitfield embarked on a 16-3 run to close the first half with a commanding 16-point lead.

“Anytime you turn the ball over against them, they’re going to score a bucket,” Luttschwager said. “We just had a couple missed opportunities on the offensive end, which turned into easy buckets for them.”

Despite leading by 16 points, Slater felt there were things the Warriors could have done better in the first 16 minutes.

“Despite the fact we had the lead, there were three key things that we were missing,” he said. “We were leaving shooters, we were giving up baseline drives and we were turning the ball over. We’ve got a young group and we’re trying to teach them.”

The Cougars found a spark to start the second half, scoring the first six points to get back to within 36-26. But, Whitfield scored nine straight points over the final five-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter to bust the game open with a 19-point lead.