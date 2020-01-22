Moore dials long distance as Whitfield rolls past Lutheran St. Charles

CREVE COEUR — Admittedly, Jade Moore has never really met a 3-point shot she didn’t like.
“I’ll shoot it. I don’t have to be open,” the Whitfield senior guard said. “That’s just a certain type of confidence I have in myself because I do spend a lot of time shooting and working on shots that most people probably don’t work on.”
Moore drained five 3-pointers in seven attempts Wednesday to help lead the Warriors to a 63-35 rout of Lutheran St. Charles in a non-conference battle of area small-school top-five teams at Whitfield.
“All season long, I feel like every time she’s hit a three, I’m walking back down the sideline thinking, ‘Gosh, we’re going to miss that,’ ” Warriors coach Mike Slater said. “We’re trying to cherish her last season.”
Moore has hoisted an enormous amount of 3-pointers over her three-and-a-half seasons at Whitfield with 528 attempts from behind the arc. Twice, she has attempted more than 190 treys in a season and she’s well on her way to doing it again this season with 102.
“I’m a pretty confident shooter,” Moore said. “Even when I miss, I keep shooting.”
But she has been deadly from long distance.
Moore finished fourth in the area with 79 3-pointers as a freshman, was third last season with 80 makes and is ninth so far this year with 42. Only a shoulder injury that limited her to seven games kept her sophomore year numbers down.
“She’s one of those we call a gym rat,” Slater said. “She’s always wanting to shoot and always trying to get better. She’s one of those kids that the team respects.”
Freshman forward Brooklyn Rhodes had her highest scoring output in a Whitfield uniform with a game-high 19 points. She is averaging a double-double this season with 11.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
“Brooklyn is an amazing kid, a very smart kid. Sometimes she’s a little too unselfish,” Slater said. “But, she’s certainly a kid we depend on. She’s a double-double machine and this is just her freshman year. We’re just scratching the surface with her.”
Whitfield (12-3), the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and No. 1 in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 3 poll, won for just the third time in 13 meetings with the Cougars this century. The teams hadn’t met since a district showdown Feb. 22, 2013.
Lutheran St. Charles (12-4) had a five-game win streak snapped and fell for the first time to a team other than Francis Howell Central. The Cougars, who suffered their widest margin of defeat, did not have a double-figure scorer and were paced by nine points from senior guard Jada Lindesmith.
“There were a lot of things that didn’t go our way, but I thought our kids continued to fight and compete,” Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said. “The effort was there.”
Moore knocked down two consecutive 3-pointers to stretch the lead to nine before Ava Civey came off the bench to hit one for the Cougars to bring them to within 18-12 after one quarter.
Lutheran got to within 20-17, but Moore’s fourth triple of the first half ignited a string of 11 successive points, as Whitfield embarked on a 16-3 run to close the first half with a commanding 16-point lead.
“Anytime you turn the ball over against them, they’re going to score a bucket,” Luttschwager said. “We just had a couple missed opportunities on the offensive end, which turned into easy buckets for them.”
Despite leading by 16 points, Slater felt there were things the Warriors could have done better in the first 16 minutes.
“Despite the fact we had the lead, there were three key things that we were missing,” he said. “We were leaving shooters, we were giving up baseline drives and we were turning the ball over. We’ve got a young group and we’re trying to teach them.”
The Cougars found a spark to start the second half, scoring the first six points to get back to within 36-26. But, Whitfield scored nine straight points over the final five-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter to bust the game open with a 19-point lead.
“We came out and switched defenses a little bit, started rebounding the ball a little bit better and got some easy buckets ourselves,” Luttschwager said. “But, it’s a game of runs. We knew they were going to continue to get after us.”
Moore capped that run with her final three of the day and her only 2-pointer, which came on a reverse layup to spark the Warriors to victory to begin what is an important week on their schedule.
“We play a big-school schedule. We’re a Class 3 school that plays a bunch of Class 5 and Class 4 teams,” Slater said. “So, this week is going to be our first stretch of playing Class 3 schools. We had Lutheran St. Charles. We’ve got Lutheran North coming up and then we’ve got a makeup with Lift for Life. So, this is an important stretch for us, which is another reason why I wanted them to be focused on what we’re trying to get done.”