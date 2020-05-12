Moore ready to lead Collinsville's girls basketball program

New Collinsville girls basketball coach Colin Moore admits things are different than he expected since taking over the program in late April.
Moore, who was approved to take over the program by the Collinsville school board at that time, said he’s focused on moving the program forward in any way he can during the new normal that has come out of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Moore said. “Things are so much different than we’re used to because we’d be getting ready to plan for summer camps and tournaments and we don’t have that now. I’m working to keep the girls thinking about hoops. They’re going to miss those bonding experiences. We may just come back in the fall and it will immediately be all business.”
Moore, who is a 2002 graduate of Belleville West, takes over for Lori Billy, for whom he served as a varsity assistant and a junior varsity head coach for eight seasons. In her 10 seasons guiding the Kahoks, Billy amassed a 130-142 record, including a 16-14 finish in 2019-20.
The new head coach said he owes plenty to Billy for her guidance over the years.
“I’m thankful for working underneath Coach Billy,” Moore said. “She allowed me to do things with the girls. She allowed me to have input in program from big victories to hard times, I was a part of them all."
A special education teacher and the varsity boys golf coach at Collinsville, Moore attended Southwestern Illinois College and Missouri S&T before getting his degree at SIU Edwardsville.
In addition to coaching at Collinsville, Moore also previously coached the Belleville West girls program for two seasons.
“His experience and loyalty speak volumes," Collinsville athletics director Clay Smith said. "I have no doubt he will continue to raise the bar on the court and in the classroom for our basketball program.”
Moore said he likes what he has coming back at Collinsville.
Among the returning players should be Riley Doyle (5.2 points per game) and Astacia Bush (4.9 points per game).
“I’m somebody that wants to play good, aggressive defense and push the ball up court,” Moore said. “We have kids that play other sports and I want to use those talents from other sports to help us excel. I’m excited about the group we have coming back and I want to see how they jell, even though it will be tough to do without a summer.”
