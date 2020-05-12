Moore ready to lead Collinsville's girls basketball program

New Collinsville girls basketball coach Colin Moore admits things are different than he expected since taking over the program in late April.

Moore, who was approved to take over the program by the Collinsville school board at that time, said he’s focused on moving the program forward in any way he can during the new normal that has come out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Moore said. “Things are so much different than we’re used to because we’d be getting ready to plan for summer camps and tournaments and we don’t have that now. I’m working to keep the girls thinking about hoops. They’re going to miss those bonding experiences. We may just come back in the fall and it will immediately be all business.”

Moore, who is a 2002 graduate of Belleville West, takes over for Lori Billy, for whom he served as a varsity assistant and a junior varsity head coach for eight seasons. In her 10 seasons guiding the Kahoks, Billy amassed a 130-142 record, including a 16-14 finish in 2019-20.

The new head coach said he owes plenty to Billy for her guidance over the years.