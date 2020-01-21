Mueller lights it up from 3-point range to help O'Fallon roll past Nashville

"We played pretty well in the third quarter, we were getting back into it," Nashville coach Doug Althoff said. "Then, those (3-pointers), those really hurt."

Mueller played a key defensive role on the O'Fallon soccer team that compiled a 14-8-2 mark last spring. She plans on playing soccer in college.

Yet, she wants to enjoy basketball one final time.

"I like it, I'm having fun," said Mueller. "I come in any time they need me, whether it's in the post for defense or as a guard for defense."

Mueller entered the game 2-for-11 from 3-point range.

"Once she makes one, it gives her confidence that she can make another," said O'Fallon six-foot senior Amelia Bell, who had seven points and five blocks.

O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff compares Mueller to a utility player in baseball.

"She's got one of the highest IQ's on the team," he noted. "She knows where to be at all times on the court. When we get in foul trouble, she plays the post position. Other times, she has to come in as a guard. She's so useful."