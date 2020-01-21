Mueller lights it up from 3-point range to help O'Fallon roll past Nashville

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Given a choice, O'Fallon High senior Paige Mueller will take a goal over a 3-pointer any time.
"I'm a soccer girl," Mueller said. "Basketball just keeps me in shape."
Mueller looked pretty good with her secondary endeavor on Tuesday night.
The 5-foot-6 inch role player canned a pair of long-range bombs in the third quarter to help O'Fallon knock off Nashville 49-35 in the quarterfinal round of the 34th Highland Tournament at Highland High.
The Panthers (18-3) won their fourth in a row and will face Highland (17-6) in a semifinal contest at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Civic Memorial (21-2) and Teutopolis (17-5) will meet in the other semifinal at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The championship game of the eight-day, 16-team affair will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Mueller's rare long-range marksmanship came at the perfect time.
Nashville (17-4) had trimmed a 14-point deficit to 26-23 late in the third quarter. Mueller, normally a defensive specialist, drilled a triple from the left wing to pump the lead to 29-23. Just over two minutes later, she drilled another 3-pointer to help the Panthers regain control 31-23.
The Hornets never got closer than to within six points the rest of the way.
"We played pretty well in the third quarter, we were getting back into it," Nashville coach Doug Althoff said. "Then, those (3-pointers), those really hurt."
Mueller played a key defensive role on the O'Fallon soccer team that compiled a 14-8-2 mark last spring. She plans on playing soccer in college.
Yet, she wants to enjoy basketball one final time.
"I like it, I'm having fun," said Mueller. "I come in any time they need me, whether it's in the post for defense or as a guard for defense."
Mueller entered the game 2-for-11 from 3-point range.
"Once she makes one, it gives her confidence that she can make another," said O'Fallon six-foot senior Amelia Bell, who had seven points and five blocks.
O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff compares Mueller to a utility player in baseball.
"She's got one of the highest IQ's on the team," he noted. "She knows where to be at all times on the court. When we get in foul trouble, she plays the post position. Other times, she has to come in as a guard. She's so useful."
The Panthers took control early behind freshman Shannon Dowell, who scored 15 points — 13 in the first half. They used a 10-0 run to go up 12-4 behind a pair 3-pointers from Dowell and a driving layup from Kayla Gordon.
Nashville, a smaller Class 2A school, got to within 22-16 before another Dowell bomb pushed the lead to nine at the break.
The Hornets climbed closer at 26-23 on a pair of foul shots by Emily Schnitker before Mueller took over with her back-to-back 3-pointers.
Bell also added a 3-pointer from about 35 feet away at the third quarter buzzer.
O'Fallon, a Class 4A school, is looking for its second Highland championship to go with a title in 2018.
"We're working hard because we want to win this," Dowell said.
The Panthers are well on their way to a fifth successive winning season. They have put together several top-notch campaigns, but have yet to prove they can play with the best in the state.
O'Fallon has lost 34 successive games to Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville.
"We're to the point where we're now looking at the bigger picture," Knolhoff said. "The girls are making strides and they're getting in a position where they feel like they can go places."