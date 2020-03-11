Mulvaney, Giardino combine for 10 threes, lead Kirkwood past Marquette

ST. CHARLES — The Kirkwood High girls basketball team was mired in a shooting slump heading into its Class 5 sectional Wednesday against Marquette.
The Pioneers had made just seven of 47 shots from three-point range over their last three games and were averaging just 41 points per contest during that span, so they decided to make a strategic change.
“We changed up our warmup routine,” senior Natalie Bruns said. “It made us more intense from the get-go and let us get into the flow of things.”
And the 3-pointers started flowing.
Rylee Mulvaney and Olivia Giardino each hit five 3-pointers, part of a 10-for-20 night for Kirkwood from behind the arc, as Kirkwood defeated Marquette 61-48 at Lindenwood University’s Hyland Arena.
Kirkwood (23-4) advanced to face Poplar Bluff (19-9) in a Class 5 quarterfinal scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday back at Hyland Arena.
Marquette (17-10) opened in a triangle-and-two defense, guarding the top two Kirkwood scorers, Mulvaney and Natalie Bruns, man-to-man while the other three defenders played zone.
The Pioneers were ready for it. With Giardino positioned on the left wing and sophomore Tara Behnam along the baseline, Bruns and Mulvaney became spectators to an impressive offensive display by their teammates.
“When we’re covered so heavily, it leaves room for other girls to score and they definitely can,” Bruns said. “When they’re freed up, they’re able to finish and I think that is what has got us this far.”
Kirkwood, which won Class 5 state titles in 2017 and 2018, was led by Mulvaney with 18 points.
Giardino had 15 and Bruns added 13, but it was the contributions up and down the lineup that proved too much for Marquette to overcome, as the Pioneers shot 54 percent from the floor.
“It’s all five of us on the floor. If they’re going to try to shut the two of us down, our other players are going to step up,” Mulvaney said.
Giordino drained two 3-pointers and Behnam swished a pair of baseline 12-footers in the first quarter as Kirkwood opened a 16-12 lead.
“Our boys basketball coach Bill Gunn gave us a play (to combat the triangle-and-two) and that’s why we named it after him,” Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz said. “We’ve been expecting (that defense) and we work on it about once a week.”
Marquette junior Kennedi Watkins entered the game having scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games, but she picked up her second foul late in the first quarter and played sparingly in the second as Kirkwood opened its lead.
Despite being face-guarded for most of the first half, Bruns and Mulvaney contributed in other ways, combining for seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in the first half as Giardino went 5-for-6 from three-point range and Behnam scored eight points, leading the Pioneers in scoring and securing a 31-19 halftime lead.
“We tried to rush them and make (others) shoot some shots and they made just about every one in the first half,” Marquette coach Tim Bowdern said.
With Marquette forced to abandon the triangle-and-two, Bruns and Mulvaney took over in the second half. Bruns set up shop on the low block and scored on successive post moves to open the half, and Mulvaney drained a pair of triples as the Pioneers scored the first 11 points of the second half and opened up a 23-point cushion.
Marquette received excellent performances from Watkins, who had 17 points and Katie Baumgartner, who added 15, as a trapping fourth quarter defense sliced Kirkwood's lead to 10 points.
“We were reading the defense when they came out of that triangle-and-two, and we reacted to it really well,” Bruns said. “We had momentum, and when we got into the flow of things, shots started to fall.”