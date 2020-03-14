Mulvaney's defense, Bruns' strong second half help carry Kirkwood back to state

COTTLEVILLE – When it mattered most Saturday, Rylee Mulvaney had an answer for the truly burning question facing the Pioneers.

After torching Kirkwood in helping Poplar Bluff take a halftime lead, Kiley Bess was nearly held in check as the Pioneers answered the key question as to who would quiet the Mules' senior guard.

As a team, Poplar Bluff scored just 14 points in the second half as Kirkwood earned the 44-33 win in a Class 5 quarterfinal played at Francis Howell Central.

While Bess did end up with 18 points, only seven came in the second half and five of those came after the game was, ostensibly, decided. Mulvaney used her 5-foot-11 size and her considerable wingspan to counteract the Mules' senior.

“She definitely kept me on my toes,” Mulvaney said. “I knew going in that I had to lock her down because she was their main offense. The first half, she just, kind of, got away from us with screens and cutting motions. I think that we established that I wasn't going to help off her and that helped us a lot. I was like – for the second half – that defense was going to win this and I had to shut her down. Stopping her was my motivation because I had to do this for my team.”