Mulvaney's defense, Bruns' strong second half help Kirkwood return to state semifinals

Bess, a St. Louis University signee, scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half as Poplar Bluff built a 19-18 halftime lead. But Kirkwood outscored Poplar Bluff 26-14 in the second half, and five of Bess’ seven points in the second half came after Kirkwood was in control.

The Pioneers took the lead for good when senior guard Kate Jozwiakowski buried a 3-pointer to close out a 90-second sequence on the opening possession of the second half.

“They kind of relaxed a little bit there,” sixth-year Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz said. “Even though our seniors have been here before, I think they were still tight at the beginning. Poplar Bluff is good, they're tough and strong. It feels good to be back. I think everything is up in the air as to the format next week, but these girls, especially my seniors have worked so hard.”

With its defense in lockdown mode, Kirkwood’s top offensive weapon didn't disappoint.

Senior guard Natalie Bruns scored a game-high 20 points — 10 in each half — for the Pioneers, who led 33-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Kirkwood’s largest lead was 14 points at 39-25 with two minutes left in the game.