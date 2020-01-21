Murphy's scoring surge powers Fort Zumwalt South past Washington

ST. PETERS — Maddie Murphy put on a show.
The 6-foot junior scored 14 consecutive points during a dominant stretch in the third quarter, powering Fort Zumwalt South to a 60-29 win over visiting Washington on Tuesday in a GAC Central girls basketball game.
“She’s got the capability,” South coach Melanie Schmit said. “She has a nice shot from the outside and when she gets hot, she gets hot. We’re on her about playing both ends of the floor, but she’s a weapon and when she does things like that it makes it a lot easier for everybody else.”
Murphy finished with 16 points for South (8-8, 3-1 GAC Central). Macy Hughes scored eight points and three other Bulldogs scored six points each.
Cierstyn Jacquin and Paige Robinson each finished with nine points for Washington (1-11, 0-5).
The Bulldogs scored the first 20 points of the third quarter to put the Blue Jays away. Alanna Crumley had a bucket and an assist and Tierra Daniels had a basket and a steal to get it started.
“We definitely picked it up in the third quarter and pushed it more,” Daniels said. “We tried to get most of our points off of defense than on offense.”
Then Murphy took over. The forward finished the spurt with four consecutive 3-pointers and followed it with a steal and a layup to give the Bulldogs a 49-18 lead.
“(Assistant coach Blake French) told me to focus on my shot more and I think that’s what helped me,” Murphy said. “The confidence just shoots up and you just get a feel for the shot.”
Murphy, who averages 10.6 a game, scored four more than her season average in the third quarter alone.
Daniels, South’s point guard, wasn’t going to overthink the offense during Murphy’s roll.
“Pass it to her,” Daniels said. “Whenever she’s open, let it fly and just go back on defense.”
South took control in the first quarter with a 10-0 run. Crumley led the way with four points as the Bulldogs led 15-6 heading into the second quarter.
South forced nine turnovers and its post players dominated the block in the opening frame. The Bulldogs scored 10 of their first 15 points on second-chance opportunities.
“We talked about how we’re taller than a lot of them,” Crumley said. “So we were going to try to hit the post, move the ball around and work on our offense.”
Washington found its shooting touch in the second, draining 4 of its 7 attempts from the field. Robinson led the Blue Jays attack with five points, including a 3-pointer, and Jacquin added another trey.
But each time Washington hit from long-range, South answered with one of its own as Daniels and Calena Ingram each connected from beyond the arc. Halle Benskin added a pair of buckets to help push the advantage to 29-18 at halftime.
South shot 11 for 18 (61 percent), while Washington was 7 for 19 (37 percent) in the first half.
After a slow start, South has won five of its last six games.
Schmit said the Bulldogs talented junior class is figuring out what it takes to be successful on the varsity level.
“It’s just taken a little while but I like my team and I like how we’re playing right now,” Schmit said.
Daniels, one of just three seniors on the roster, feels it as well.
“We’re definitely getting the hang of it,” Daniels said. “We’re coming together as a team with the power of one and getting better.”