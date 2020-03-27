MWAA all-conference

Metro Women's Athletics Association 2019 basketball all-conference:
Player of the Year: Kate Rolfes, sr., Incarnate Word
FIRST TEAM
Annie Restovich, fr., Visitation
Kate Restovich, fr., Visitation
Kate Rolfes, sr., Incarnate Word
Saniah Tyler, fr., Incarnate Word
Mallory Ronshausen, jr., Cor Jesu
Kelsey Blakemore, jr., Whitfield
Jade Moore, sr., Whitfield
Brooklyn Rhodes, fr., Whitfield
Mackenzie Duff, jr., Nerinx Hall
Lyndsey Heckel, sr., Nerinx Hall
Hannah Scherzinger, jr., Ursuline
SECOND TEAM
Lucie Schwartz, fr., Visitation
Natalie Potts, fr., Incarnate Word
Jaiden Bryant, so., Incarnate Word
Emily Lally, St. Joseph's
Addison Erusha, jr., Cor Jesu
Tkiyah Nelson, fr., Whitfield
Ali Adrian, jr., Ursuline
Maria Cavato, jr., Ursuline
