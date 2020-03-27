MWAA all-conference
Metro Women's Athletics Association 2019 basketball all-conference:

Player of the Year: Kate Rolfes, sr., Incarnate Word

FIRST TEAM

Annie Restovich, fr., Visitation

Kate Restovich, fr., Visitation

Kate Rolfes, sr., Incarnate Word                      

Saniah Tyler, fr., Incarnate Word

Mallory Ronshausen, jr., Cor Jesu

Kelsey Blakemore, jr., Whitfield          

Jade Moore, sr., Whitfield                     

Brooklyn Rhodes, fr., Whitfield            

Mackenzie Duff, jr., Nerinx Hall              

Lyndsey Heckel, sr., Nerinx Hall               

Hannah Scherzinger, jr., Ursuline      

SECOND TEAM   

Lucie Schwartz, fr., Visitation

Natalie Potts, fr., Incarnate Word

Jaiden Bryant, so., Incarnate Word                  

Emily Lally, St. Joseph's                        

Addison Erusha, jr., Cor Jesu

Tkiyah Nelson, fr., Whitfield                 

Ali Adrian, jr., Ursuline                         

Maria Cavato, jr., Ursuline

