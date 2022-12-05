 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Natalie Potts, senior, Incarnate Word

The 6-foot-2 forward has helped guide the Red Knights to successive Class 6 state championships. Her two-way play is one of the main reasons IWA has won 68 successive games. Has amassed 1,140 points and 770 rebounds in three seasons. Averaged 19.3 and 20.7 points per game the last two years. Chose the University of Nebraska over 20 NCAA Division I offers. IWA is 85-4 during her tenure.

