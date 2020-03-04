Nelson helps Whitfield knock off Miller Career, advance to quarterfinal round

"We just kept pushing, kept going," Nelson said. "All of us, we did what we had to do."

Whitfield used a lock-down defensive effort in the second quarter to take a nine-point lead into the break. It held Miller Career scoreless over the final 5:44 of the half.

Rhodes, who chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Zaria Daniels, sank key free throws in a 6-0 spurt to close the period.

Blakemore likes the way her team has performed over the past few weeks.

"I'm excited to see what we can do," she said. "We're all on the same page and we all want to win."

Whitfield beat Lutheran St. Charles 63-35 on Jan. 22 in the middle of an 11-game winning streak. But Slater said that triumph means very little right now.

"You know they're going to come right at us and be ready," he said. "They'll be motivated."

Miller Career, which finished fourth in the state each of the last two seasons in Class 4, came into the contest brimming with confidence.

But the Phoenix suffered throughout a pair of rough shooting stretches in the first half and never got to the rim on a consistent basis.