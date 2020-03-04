Nelson helps Whitfield knock off Miller Career, advance to quarterfinal round

CHESTERFIELD — Whitfield guard Tete Nelson likes to refer to herself as "a quiet freshman."
Her coach, Mike Slater, totally disagrees.
"She's never quiet — and she doesn't play like a freshman," he said. "I don't even use that word when describing her anymore."
The 5-foot-10 sparkplug was loud and proud Wednesday night.
Nelson scored nine points and hit huge 3-pointers in the third and fourth quarters to propel the Warriors to a 48-34 win over Miller Career in a Class 3 girls basketball sectional at Parkway West High.
Whitfield (25-5), which has won 17 of its last 19, will face Lutheran St. Charles (23-4) in a quarterfinal contest at noon Saturday at Normandy High.
A win would send the Warriors into the final four for the third time in the last four seasons. They finished second in 2017 and third in 2018.
Nelson obtained the "quiet" moniker because she has spent much of the season in the shadow of fellow freshman Brooklyn Rhodes, a 6-2 game-changer who is averaging 10 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
So in that respect, maybe Nelson is the silent one.
But her on-court contributions of late have not gone unnoticed.
"There's no way we would be where we are right now without her," explained junior guard Kesley Blakemore, who poured in a game-high 21 points Wednesday.
Added Slater, "She helps us in so many ways. We can talk about her handling the ball, we can talk about her defense. And I'm the hardest on her because I know what she's capable of doing."
Nelson, who pronounces her first name TEE-TEE, came into the contest averaging 7.3 points, fourth on the team. She is second in assists and steals.
Her long-range bomb in the third quarter halted a Phoenix rally and shifted the momentum back to the Warriors.
Miller Career had chopped a 21-12 halftime deficit to 21-18 on a pair of baskets from Ajanae Garrett, who finished with a team-high 10 points.
Blakemore answered with a driving layup before Nelson canned a triple from the right wing for a 26-18 cushion.
The Phoenix promptly re-rallied, climbing back to within 28-25 late in the third.
Enter Nelson, who drilled a 23-footer just 29 seconds into the final frame for a six-point advantage.
Miller Career, which carried four-game winning streak into the contest, never got closer than to within five points the rest of the way. Blakemore nailed down the triumph with six foul shots in the final 1 minute 58 seconds.
"We just kept pushing, kept going," Nelson said. "All of us, we did what we had to do."
Whitfield used a lock-down defensive effort in the second quarter to take a nine-point lead into the break. It held Miller Career scoreless over the final 5:44 of the half.
Rhodes, who chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Zaria Daniels, sank key free throws in a 6-0 spurt to close the period.
Blakemore likes the way her team has performed over the past few weeks.
"I'm excited to see what we can do," she said. "We're all on the same page and we all want to win."
Whitfield beat Lutheran St. Charles 63-35 on Jan. 22 in the middle of an 11-game winning streak. But Slater said that triumph means very little right now.
"You know they're going to come right at us and be ready," he said. "They'll be motivated."
Miller Career, which finished fourth in the state each of the last two seasons in Class 4, came into the contest brimming with confidence.
But the Phoenix suffered throughout a pair of rough shooting stretches in the first half and never got to the rim on a consistent basis.
"I felt like we played (well), but we left a lot out there," Garrett said. "Ending the season like this isn't fun. But we have no choice."