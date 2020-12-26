Nelson leads Whitfield past Cardinal Ritter and into Visitation semifinals

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Tkiyah ‘TT’ Nelson is listed as a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard on the Whitfield girls basketball roster.
But being just a shade under 6-feet tall, Nelson's transition from guard to post player isn’t much of a stretch.
Nelson put her size to good use Saturday for Whitfield in its 43-32 win over previously unbeaten Cardinal Ritter in the quarterfinals of the 46th annual Visitation Christmas girls basketball tournament.
“At practice this week, we did post drills because we knew they were going to put a smaller guard on me,” Nelson said. “I worked on post moves and the first one felt good. They kept feeling good, so I just kept doing it.”
Whitfield (7-1) advanced to play Incarnate Word (6-0) at 7 p.m. Sunday in the semifinals.
Nelson matched her season high with 16 points to lead Whitfield's victory.
“That’s the beauty of this team, they are so selfless,” Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. “She’s one of the most selfless kids we have. She knows that she can play. We know that she can play. She does what the team needs her to do. She doesn’t have to validate herself by having a certain number of points or a certain number of this or a certain number of that in a game. She knows we want her to score, but she lets the game come to her.”
The key stretch of the game came in the third quarter when Whitfield used a 13-point run to turn a 20-17 lead into a 33-17 edge.
Nelson scored nine of those points on Whitfield's decisive outburst.
“It feels good that my team has my trust and when they need me, they can count on me and it’s not just points,” Nelson said. “If they need me for defense, for an assist, whatever they need me for, that’s what I’m here to do.”
After Nelson’s effort, Whitfield got nine points from senior guard Kelsey Blakemore and sophomore guard Treazure Jackson.
Whitfield didn’t score for the first 6 minutes and 4 seconds of the game but still led 7-3 after the first quarter.
“I chuckled walking up and down the sideline because I was like, 'This can’t go on all night,’ ” Slater said. “We’ve got some very good offensive weapons. A lesser team would have gotten down on themselves. We kept getting stops, though, and it was a sign of our mental toughness.”
Cardinal Ritter (6-1) was led by nine points apiece from freshman guards Hannah Wallace and Chantrel Clayton.
This was the 16th meeting between the teams since 2000. The teams are tied 8-8 since then and Whitfield has won five of the last six meetings.
“It was just one of those games like I’ve been saying all year, ‘It’s time to grow up, we’ve got to figure it out,’ ” Lions coach Tony Condra said. “We’re at a point where we just are working to prepare for that third leg of the season, the playoffs, Feb. 27. We’ve just got to grow up and learn. Today, we learned.”