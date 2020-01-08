Nerinx Hall downs Gateway STEM for first regular-season tournament crown since 2012

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Mackenzie Duff says it with pride and conviction.
The Nerinx Hall junior forward is the first to admit her basketball team is not exactly loaded with natural hoops talent.
"We're really just a bunch of soccer players who happen to like playing basketball, too," the 6-footer said. "There's nothing wrong with that, is there?"
Nope. Not at all.
Nernix Hall used a smothering defense from its soccer-rich roster to knock off Gateway STEM 55-39 on Wednesday in the championship game of the Wildcat New Year Shootout at Westminster Christian Academy.
The Markers (7-5) parlayed the one-two offensive punch of Duff and senior Lyndsey Heckel to capture the eight-team, three-day affair.
It marked the first regular-season tournament title for the Webster Groves-based Markers since they won a pair of championships at the outset of the 2012-2013 campaign.
"This is a big deal for us," said Duff, who will continue her soccer career at Clemson University. "It doesn't happen often."
Heckel led Nerinx Hall the attack with a game-high 24 points, including 15 in the final 6 minutes and 42 seconds. She also is a future NCAA Division I soccer standout, headed to Saint Louis University.
Senior Rachel Solverud, also a top-notch soccer player, added four points and turned in a trio of outstanding defensive plays.
"These girls are athletes first," Nerinx Hall coach Jeff Gaona said. "They can do a lot of things out there and you saw that tonight."
The Markers finished second at the Class 4 state soccer championships last season. Heckel led the way with a team-high 17 goals.
But this group is determined to make some noise on the court — as well as the pitch.
Nerinx Hall won its first district basketball championship in 10 years last season and has gotten off to a solid start this time around against a tough schedule.
"We want to make sure when we leave we leave showing an example to the (incoming) girls that we can play basketball here, too," said Duff, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds. "That's important to all of us."
The Markers bolted out to a nine-point first-quarter lead and never let the Jaguars (7-7) get closer than to within four points in the wire-to-wire triumph.
"We did a good job on defense," Gaona said. "We sent five (players) to the glass, we communicated. We ran our offense efficiently."
Senior Mallory Klutho added a pair of big shots to the winning attack and sophomore Allie Carosello canned back-to-back jumpers to set the early attack in motion.
"I was very proud," Heckel said. "We stayed composed. If we had a turnover, we didn't let that get to us. We just got back on defense and tried to get a turnover back."
Duff scored four points the opening 86 seconds before Heckel capped an early blitz with a conventional 3-point play that led to a 13-4 cushion.
Klutho added a 3-pointer to pump the advantage to 25-16 before the Jaguars began chipping away.
Marshaun Bostic canned a 3-pointer early in the final period to get her team to within 34-30.
But Nerinx Hall promptly answered with a 14-5 blitz that put the game away. Carosello's jumper increased the lead to 39-30. Duff and Heckel then combined to go 6-for-6 at the line during a 58-second stretch as the advantage swelled to 48-35.
Gateway STEM was assessed a pair of bench technicals down the stretch and also committed an intentional foul that allowed the final score to appear one-sided.
"The energy just wasn't there that's been there the last couple of days," Gateway STEM coach Ebony Dampier said. "This wasn't the best basketball that we've played all week and that's frustrating."
The Markers now head into a key portion of their schedule with momentum on their side.
"As team, we're definitely moving up," Heckel said. "We've changed our mentally. Now, it's like we've got to go out there and show people that we can play."