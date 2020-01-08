Nerinx Hall downs Gateway STEM for first regular-season tournament crown since 2012

"I was very proud," Heckel said. "We stayed composed. If we had a turnover, we didn't let that get to us. We just got back on defense and tried to get a turnover back."

Duff scored four points the opening 86 seconds before Heckel capped an early blitz with a conventional 3-point play that led to a 13-4 cushion.

Klutho added a 3-pointer to pump the advantage to 25-16 before the Jaguars began chipping away.

Marshaun Bostic canned a 3-pointer early in the final period to get her team to within 34-30.

But Nerinx Hall promptly answered with a 14-5 blitz that put the game away. Carosello's jumper increased the lead to 39-30. Duff and Heckel then combined to go 6-for-6 at the line during a 58-second stretch as the advantage swelled to 48-35.

Gateway STEM was assessed a pair of bench technicals down the stretch and also committed an intentional foul that allowed the final score to appear one-sided.

"The energy just wasn't there that's been there the last couple of days," Gateway STEM coach Ebony Dampier said. "This wasn't the best basketball that we've played all week and that's frustrating."

The Markers now head into a key portion of their schedule with momentum on their side.