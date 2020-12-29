New girl on the block Carroll helps Holt reach St. Dominic final

O'FALLON, Mo. — It didn't take long for Maddy Carroll to feel super comfortable in her new environs.

The Holt High junior was welcomed with open arms after transferring from rival Timberland at the beginning of the school year.

"Everyone was great — right from the start," Carroll said.

Going from one city rival to another hasn't slowed down the 6-footer one bit.

Carroll scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds Tuesday to lead Holt's girls basketball team to a 63-45 win over Fort Zumwalt South in the semifinal round of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament.

Holt (8-1) won its seventh in a row and will face St. Dominic (6-3) in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Holt is off to its best start since the 2001-2002 team went 11-1 on its way to a 23-4 campaign.

Carroll has played a huge role in the quick getaway. She is averaging just less than 10 points a game and has come up big in crucial moments, as she did against the Bulldogs (5-4).

"For a 6-foot guard, she has the ability to attack, the ability to shoot," Holt coach Justin Wilmes said. "When she has her feet set, we're confident the ball is going in."