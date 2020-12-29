New girl on the block Carroll helps Holt reach St. Dominic final

O'FALLON, Mo. — It didn't take long for Maddy Carroll to feel super comfortable in her new environs.
The Holt High junior was welcomed with open arms after transferring from rival Timberland at the beginning of the school year.
"Everyone was great — right from the start," Carroll said.
Going from one city rival to another hasn't slowed down the 6-footer one bit.
Carroll scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds Tuesday to lead Holt's girls basketball team to a 63-45 win over Fort Zumwalt South in the semifinal round of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament.
Holt (8-1) won its seventh in a row and will face St. Dominic (6-3) in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Holt is off to its best start since the 2001-2002 team went 11-1 on its way to a 23-4 campaign.
Carroll has played a huge role in the quick getaway. She is averaging just less than 10 points a game and has come up big in crucial moments, as she did against the Bulldogs (5-4).
"For a 6-foot guard, she has the ability to attack, the ability to shoot," Holt coach Justin Wilmes said. "When she has her feet set, we're confident the ball is going in."
Carroll averaged 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds as a starter last season at Timberland.
She had some apprehension about switching schools after her family moved to a different location in Wentzville. But Carroll knew a couple of the Holt players from the AAU circuit.
Holt seniors Jaliyah Green and Sydni Scott played together in the summer, which made the transition easier.
"I knew all about her, what she could do and how good she is," said Green, who pumped in a game-high 17 points for Holt against Zumwalt South. "We knew she could help out."
Carroll had nine points and six rebounds in Holt's season-opening 64-32 win over Hickman in the Troy Invitational.
That effort was an ice breaker.
"It's been so fun on this team," Carroll said. "I'm so glad to be here."
The feeling is mutual.
Carroll, coming off the bench for the first time this season, triggered a first-half outburst that helped the Indians build a 14-point cushion. Her 3-pointer with 69 seconds left in the opening period stretched Holt's advantage to 15-9. She closed out the half with another long-range bomb for a 35-24 lead.
Green, a 5-10 guard who is bound for Southeast Missouri State University, started the second half with a driving layup before Carroll hit another triple. Green's coast-to-coast layup pumped the lead to 44-28.
Holt junior winger Sydney Reddin added 15 points off the bench. Mya Robinson also chipped in with a key basket. Holt had runs of 8-0 and 6-0 in the opening half to take control.
"Normally we don't start off so well," Green said. "This was better."
Mariah Dallas led Zumwalt South with 13 points. Her short jumper midway through the opening period put the Bulldogs up 6-5. Carroll then answered with a short jumper that gave the Indians the lead for good.
Zumwalt South carried a four-game winning streak into the contest and came out aggressively in the first half.
"(The Indians) upped their intensity and we didn't match it," South coach Melanie Schmitt said. "We looked a little tired and we gave up way too many easy baskets."
Holt is playing with a lot of confidence as it looks for its first tournament crown since winning the Washington Invitational in January.
"We want to make sure we're playing to our identity, trying to play the way that we play," Wilmes said. "We're getting better — 8-1 is great — but our goal down the line is to do something in the postseason."