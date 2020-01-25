New girl on the block: Rapert bursts onto the area scene for Union

The 5-foot-5 winger has taken the Four Rivers Conference by storm, quickly developing into the league’s top all-around player.

She is averaging a team-high 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7 assists for the Wildcats, who have won 10 of their first 12 games.

A transfer student from Melbourne, Arkansas, Rapert burst onto the area scene with an eye-popping triple-double effort in a 72-29 win over Pacific on Dec. 19. Her 28-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound effort turned heads across the state.

She hasn't been stopped since.

Rapert had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-49 win over Borgia on Jan. 14.

“She can do a little bit of everything out there,” said junior Emma Rinne, her teammate and good friend. “She has a lot of different skills and she knows how to use them.”

Rapert and her family moved here in June after her father, Pat, was hired as the new girls basketball coach at Union.

She quickly made friends in her new environs, thanks in part to her overall strong game.

Now, Reagan and Pat are fixtures at the Franklin County school.