New girls basketball postseason landscape creates plenty of intrigue

As is often the occasion, an early Friday in December can feel like Christmas for many girls basketball coaches, what with the release of the year’s district assignments.
This season, though, with the addition of the sixth class to the basketball postseason landscape and the success factor being in play, some coaches woke up Friday feeling maybe more tricked than they did treated.
Take, for instance, the Class 6 District 4 tournament which will feature one of last year’s Class 5 semifinalists in Kirkwood, a Class 4 quarterfinalist in Ladue, one of the current top teams in the area in Webster Groves and St. Joseph’s and it’s easy to see why Angels coach Julie Matheny isn’t overjoyed.
“This was not exactly the Christmas gift I was expecting,” Matheny said. “But there’s no way MSHSAA is going to make everyone happy.”
Another Class 6 district of interest should be District 5 as two teams which made respective state semifinals last season before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season — Incarnate Word (Class 4) and Hazelwood Central (Class 5) — could get the chance to square off.
While most private schools in the area took a step up in class this season, Whitfield, which finished third in the state in Class 3 last season, jumped to Class 5.
The Warriors, coached by Mike Slater, will take part in District 7 with St. Charles, St. Charles West, Parkway North and Parkway Central.
“Based upon the system that had been communicated, we anticipated the move in class, so from that perspective, it wasn’t a surprise,” Slater said. “We’re excited about the challenge. We always tried to structure our schedule to play a large-school (caliber) schedule since I’ve been at Whitfield, so that’s no real change for us. The team is excited, working hard and looking forward to it.”
One school that didn’t move classes from last season, but that will definitely see a change is Westminster.
While the Wildcats stay in Class 4, coach Kat Martin said that seeing a few familiar faces in the postseason isn’t ideal as, along with Normandy Collaborative, Villa Duchesne and Visitation, Metro League members John Burroughs and Lutheran North, which Westminster beat 60-51 Tuesday, are in the mix.
“It’s a little disappointing to be grouped with two conference teams,” Martin said. “We would have loved to see a few new opponents but we are thankful to be playing and even scheduling the postseason. We are in fearless pursuit of our team goals and are up for any challenge or opponent.”
The metro area will have district representatives in classes 2-6 as Crossroads, Crystal City, Principia and Northwest Academy will play in the Class 2 District 4 tournament and the other area schools will be scattered throughout the larger classes, based upon enrollment size and location.
Unlike years past, this season's sectional and quarterfinal rounds will be played at campus sites.
The class 1-3 tournaments are scheduled to conclude March 11-13 and classes 4-6 are slated to finish March 18-20. Tournament semifinals and championship games are scheduled to be played at JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State campus in Springfield.
