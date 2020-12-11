New girls basketball postseason landscape creates plenty of intrigue

“Based upon the system that had been communicated, we anticipated the move in class, so from that perspective, it wasn’t a surprise,” Slater said. “We’re excited about the challenge. We always tried to structure our schedule to play a large-school (caliber) schedule since I’ve been at Whitfield, so that’s no real change for us. The team is excited, working hard and looking forward to it.”

One school that didn’t move classes from last season, but that will definitely see a change is Westminster.

While the Wildcats stay in Class 4, coach Kat Martin said that seeing a few familiar faces in the postseason isn’t ideal as, along with Normandy Collaborative, Villa Duchesne and Visitation, Metro League members John Burroughs and Lutheran North, which Westminster beat 60-51 Tuesday, are in the mix.

“It’s a little disappointing to be grouped with two conference teams,” Martin said. “We would have loved to see a few new opponents but we are thankful to be playing and even scheduling the postseason. We are in fearless pursuit of our team goals and are up for any challenge or opponent.”