New Haven falls just short in Class 2 sectional loss to Scotland County

"That's what we called out of the timeout," Peirick said. "I was definitely fine with that shot."

Scotland County came up with several key shots down the stretch. New Haven went the final 2 minutes and 3 seconds without a field goal.

In the end, that drought proved to be the difference.

"We hang our hat on our defense," Scotland County coach Cory Shultz said. "That's what won it for us tonight."

The contest featured five lead changes in the final 5:19. Every possession carried major importance.

New Haven, which played a rigorous schedule featuring 20 games against teams in Classes 3-6, took a 40-39 lead on a short jumper from Natalie Covington with just more than four minutes left.

But the Tigers responded with seven points in a 76-second span to go up 46-40.

Sumpter kick-started the late rally with a 3-pointer. She then hit a pair of foul shots to get the hosts to within one point with 64 ticks on the clock.

New Haven senior Hannah Rethemeyer recorded a steal to set the stage for a nail-biting finish.

"I can't ask for a better effort," Peirick said. "The last two weeks especially."