New Haven falls just short in Class 2 sectional loss to Scotland County

NEW HAVEN — Peyton Sumpter has made the same shot hundreds of times.
In games and in practice.
But not Wednesday night.
The New Haven High junior guard came up just short on a potential go-ahead 3-point attempt with 7 seconds left as the Shamrocks dropped a 48-45 decision to Scotland County in a Class 2 sectional in Franklin County.
Scotland Country (21-5) will host Eugene (15-6) in a state quarterfinal on Saturday in Memphis.
New Haven (10-14) had a chance down the stretch but simply could not come up with the big shot during crunch time.
Sumpter, who finished with 14 points and hit four 3-pointers, lined up an attempt from the right baseline and her team trailing 46-45.
"That's my spot," Sumpter said.
Luck was not on the Shamrocks side — the attempt fell short.
Then with just 2 seconds on the clock, junior standout Mackenzie Wilson came up empty on a tying attempt from just beyond the arc. Wilson finished with a game-high 18 points.
Sumpter's shot came as the result of perfect execution by the Shamrocks. Coach Doug Peirick set up the play for Sumpter to shake loose beyond the 3-point line.
"That's what we called out of the timeout," Peirick said. "I was definitely fine with that shot."
Scotland County came up with several key shots down the stretch. New Haven went the final 2 minutes and 3 seconds without a field goal.
In the end, that drought proved to be the difference.
"We hang our hat on our defense," Scotland County coach Cory Shultz said. "That's what won it for us tonight."
The contest featured five lead changes in the final 5:19. Every possession carried major importance.
New Haven, which played a rigorous schedule featuring 20 games against teams in Classes 3-6, took a 40-39 lead on a short jumper from Natalie Covington with just more than four minutes left.
But the Tigers responded with seven points in a 76-second span to go up 46-40.
Sumpter kick-started the late rally with a 3-pointer. She then hit a pair of foul shots to get the hosts to within one point with 64 ticks on the clock.
New Haven senior Hannah Rethemeyer recorded a steal to set the stage for a nail-biting finish.
"I can't ask for a better effort," Peirick said. "The last two weeks especially."
The Shamrocks came to life with a late regular-season win over Owensville, a tough larger school. They crunched Clopton 62-27 in the district final after losing 46-38 to the Hawks in the regular season.
The effort Wednesday was indicative of the Shamrocks' tenacity.
"I thought that was the hardest game we played all year," Sumpter said. "We definitely put our heart and soul into it. We did all we can do."
Peirick agreed, "Our effort was really good all night long. We never gave up."
Junior Hannah Feeney led the winners with 15 points, including two foul shots with six seconds left that pushed the lead to three. Kylee Stott added nine points. Morgan Blessing canned a huge 3-pointer during the late 7-0 blitz.
"We came in expecting a battle and we got it," Feeney said. "We've played high-intensity games like this, so we know what the pressure is like. We don't fold under pressure."