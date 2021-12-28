Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central

O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Charles West girls basketball coach Angela Poindexter never worries about senior Mia Nicastro.
The 6-foot-2-inch Nicastro shrugged off back-to-back turnovers early in the fourth quarter and responded by scoring 12 of her team-high 26 points on Tuesday.
Nicastro's production sparked the top-seeded and undefeated Warriors to a 64-55 victory over fifth-seeded Francis Howell Central in the semifinal round of the 28th annual St. Dominic Christmas Tournament.
"I just mark her down every time," Poindexter said. "She's a player. There's nothing else to say about her. She wants the ball. She'll play defense. She'll rebound. I couldn't ask for a better player."
Nicastro, who is headed to St. Louis University, relishes the opportunity to lead her team down the stretch.
"I try my best to be a leader out on the court," Nicastro said. "I try to be levelheaded out there. I got some good looks and I got some good passes from teammates to hit those baskets there in the end. It feels amazing to be undefeated. I've never been undefeated before. We're all just trying to have fun with this."
St. Charles West, winners of a 61-29 decision over St. Dominic in the opening round, improved to 10-0 with the victory.
"We say what we are," Poindexter said. "I believe it's the best start in our school history. I've been around 29 years. I've been around a winning streak this long at the varsity level. We challenge them. Hopefully, it will pay off come district time."
Francis Howell Central coach Hayley Leake gave credit to St. Charles West after the game.
"That's obviously a good team over there," Leake said. "They have a lot of weapons. At the end of the day, they made plays when they needed to make them. I don't question the effort of my girls, but we are very inexperienced and that showed today."
The Warriors will meet Lutheran St. Charles for the tourney championship at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lutheran St. Charles rolled to a 63-28 victory over Timberland in its semifinal matchup.
"It will be nice to have a chance to bring home another trophy," Poindexter said.
The two teams met earlier this season in the championship game of the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament where the Warriors recorded a 73-64 win.
St. Charles West has won the St. Dominic tournament twice - in 2013 and 2014. Lutheran St. Charles captured the tourney title for times - 2002 through 2004 and in 2012.
Francis Howell Central (6-2), which opened with a 56-41 win over Sikeston, will face Timberland at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Spartans, who won the tournament in three of the previous five years, were led by senior guard Rylee Denbow's 22 points. Senior forward Trinniti Matthews added 17 points for Francis Howell Central.
The Warriors won the game at the free throw line, canning 17 of 23 chances. Nicastro hit 7 of 8 attempts while Lily Jackson made all eight of her attempts. Jackson finished with 18 points.
"Free throws are important. (They) won the game for us," Poindexter said. "We practice them everyday. Some people don't waste time on them. Before we got on the bus, we shot them for 10 minutes. We shoot free throws everyday, 15 to 20 minutes worth. It's either after a drill they shoot them or when they're tired. Before they go home, they've got to make so many in a row.
The Spartans converted just 10 of 18 free throws.
"We definitely need to shoot better from the line," Leake said. "We need to do a better job there."
The Warriors hit 22 of 49 shots from the floor. St. Charles West had 12 turnovers, 10 in the second half. Francis Howell Central hit on 18 of 47 field-goal attempts while making 14 turnovers.
There were two ties early and St. Charles West led 19-13 after the first quarter.
The Spartans closed to within 24-23 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. However, St. Charles West took command and jumped to a 40-30 lead before Francis Howell Central freshman guard Morgan Davis swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Sophomore guard Avery Jackson scored all 10 of her points in the first half for St. Charles West.
"I actually played pretty (well)," Avery Jackson said. "I surprised myself with how I played. I've never done this before."
Both teams scored just seven points each in the third quarter.
"The third quarter was a little rough," Avery Jackson said. "We just had to slow down. We have to learn to come through the pressure."
The Warriors committed seven turnovers in the period.
"We got a little shaky there in the third quarter," Poindexter said. "We were rushing stuff. We were pressing. In the first half we were relaxed. I think sometimes we just want to go too fast. I want them to let it come to them and not try to force it so much."
The Warriors regrouped and took charge.
A 3-pointer by Davis, who finished with 13 points, followed by a field goal pulled the Spartans within four points at 51-47.
St. Charles West responded to the challenge. Lily Jackson canned two free throws and after a turnover, Nicastro drove to the basket and made a layup to boost the Warriors lead to 55-47.
"In the past, keeping our composure in those situations was a struggle," Nicastro said. "But this year, we've really matured as a team and we keep our cool under pressure."
St. Charles West never looked back.
"They made plays when they needed to make plays," Leake said. "All credit to them. We struggled late in the game to try and create for ourselves. We tried to do too much individually and that was the reason for some turnovers. We didn't have a ton of time."
Poindexter was pleased with her club's performance.
"It was a good game from top to bottom," Poindexter said.