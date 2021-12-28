Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central

The Spartans closed to within 24-23 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. However, St. Charles West took command and jumped to a 40-30 lead before Francis Howell Central freshman guard Morgan Davis swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Sophomore guard Avery Jackson scored all 10 of her points in the first half for St. Charles West.

"I actually played pretty (well)," Avery Jackson said. "I surprised myself with how I played. I've never done this before."

Both teams scored just seven points each in the third quarter.

"The third quarter was a little rough," Avery Jackson said. "We just had to slow down. We have to learn to come through the pressure."

The Warriors committed seven turnovers in the period.

"We got a little shaky there in the third quarter," Poindexter said. "We were rushing stuff. We were pressing. In the first half we were relaxed. I think sometimes we just want to go too fast. I want them to let it come to them and not try to force it so much."

The Warriors regrouped and took charge.