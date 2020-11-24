Nicastro leads St. Charles West to third consecutive opening win against St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — Normally there is a large crowd on hand to watch the annual pre-Thanksgiving Turkey Tipoff basketball games between the St. Charles High and St. Charles West basketball teams.
With social distancing because of COVID-19 restrictions, roughly 10 percent of the usual crowd was in attendance Tuesday at St. Charles West. Plus, there only was a girls game and the boys game was postponed because of quarantine protocols.
But a rivalry game is a rivalry game and St. Charles West created its own energy for a 46-34 in the traditional season opener — and GAC North opener — for both teams.
“It definitely takes away from the tradition of what this usually is,” West junior guard/forward Mia Nicastro said. “It does give us a chance to slow our game more and focus on our technique. I really feel like that technique was a big part of our win. We started off really strong as a team and everyone played their role and we got the win.”
Nicastro finished with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior guard Lily Jackson, who earlier this month won Missouri's Class 4 girls cross country state championship, added nine points and senior forward Addie Block seven.
“I really think that my versatility is one of the best parts about my game,” Nicastro said. “It’s really nice to be able to do a lot of things, but my teammates also help me a lot. They pass it inside to me, they get me good looks on the outside like they did there. This was a good team effort.”
West rolled to leads of 14-2 after a quarter and 27-8 by halftime as Nicastro had 13 points in the first 16 minutes, including a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter.
“She is a special player, no doubt, and she worked all summer to improve even more,” West coach Angela Poindexter said. “We run a lot of things through her, but we do tend to stand around at times. The thing about Mia is that we can’t stand around because she has a lot of assists. She will find teammates if they’re moving in the offense.”
St. Charles was led by 15 points from senior guard Bre Hollowell and senior guard Erin Booker added six points.
"We’re a very inexperienced team in terms of varsity minutes," St. Charles coach Ben Owens said. "We fought hard, battled back and did start to create some energy in the gym, which is different this year.”
St. Charles West won its third consecutive game against St. Charles, which is its longest win streak in the series since a five-game streak from 2008-10.
Also, St. Charles West has won the season opener against St. Charles in three consecutive seasons, the first time that's happened since 2008-10.
“It feels great to be doing something to start a legacy here with this game,” Nicastro said. “It’s very special and I am happy to be a part of it.”
