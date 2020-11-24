Nicastro leads St. Charles West to third consecutive opening win against St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — Normally there is a large crowd on hand to watch the annual pre-Thanksgiving Turkey Tipoff basketball games between the St. Charles High and St. Charles West basketball teams.

With social distancing because of COVID-19 restrictions, roughly 10 percent of the usual crowd was in attendance Tuesday at St. Charles West. Plus, there only was a girls game and the boys game was postponed because of quarantine protocols.

But a rivalry game is a rivalry game and St. Charles West created its own energy for a 46-34 in the traditional season opener — and GAC North opener — for both teams.

“It definitely takes away from the tradition of what this usually is,” West junior guard/forward Mia Nicastro said. “It does give us a chance to slow our game more and focus on our technique. I really feel like that technique was a big part of our win. We started off really strong as a team and everyone played their role and we got the win.”

Nicastro finished with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Junior guard Lily Jackson, who earlier this month won Missouri's Class 4 girls cross country state championship, added nine points and senior forward Addie Block seven.