Notebook: Green, Adam lead Holt to tournament title; Collinsville coach stepping down

Collinsville girls basketball coach Lori Billy has announced her resignation, effective at the end of the season.

Billy, an alumna of the school, is in her 10th season with the Kahoks and owns a 126-140 record, including a 12-12 mark this season. Her 10 years makes her one of the longest-tenured coaches in the Southwestern Conference.

“It's very bittersweet, I've been debating on it and I made the decision about a week and a half ago,” Billy said. “I said something to Coach (Clay) Smith, our AD. And then I told the girls. After I told the girls, I spent the weekend crying. It's just time for me. I've just been so blessed to be able to coach at my alma mater. I've had great kids and great parents. This is the most difficult decision I have ever made in my life.”

Billy's win total puts her second on the school's career wins list, trailing only Steve McFall's 204 wins accumulated from 1998 to 2010.