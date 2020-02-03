Notebook: Green, Adam lead Holt to tournament title; Collinsville coach stepping down

As the regular season winds down, girls basketball coaches are working to put all the pieces together for a successful postseason run.
At Holt, coach Justin Wilmes was missing a big piece for an extended period of time. Junior guard Jaliyah Green missed five games between Dec. 28-Jan. 16 with an ankle injury.
With Green back in the fold, Holt (12-6) won consecutive games to capture the championship at the Washington Tournament with a 52-43 win over Lutheran South.
“She's just a well-rounded player that knows when to take a shot and when to look for other players,” Wilmes said. “She can rebound and she can lead the fast break on her own. She just has a lot of positive skill sets. She does so much to raise the play of the girls around her, as well.”
Green was named the Washington Tournament's most valuable player.
She averaged 17.3 points in three tournament games, including 22 points Friday in the title game.
“We just came out to prove a point and I think we did that by winning,” Green said. “It was hard to sit on the bench, but now that I'm back, it feels great. We play very well together as a team, and we proved that by winning. I know that if my energy is down, everybody's energy is down. To have that big of an impact makes me feel good about myself.”
Wilmes said another player who put her stamp on the tournament-winning effort was 5-foot-11 senior guard Claudia Adam, who averaged 8.6 rebounds over those three games.
She had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 49-26 semifinal win over Warrenton.
“One of the biggest things is her aggressiveness on the boards,” Wilmes said. “She has been a fantastic rebounder and she’s just been huge. She's peaking at the right time. She's similar to Jaliyah in that she usually makes the great pass to find someone open as well. They're very unselfish. Her height causes problems down low and she can shoot so well from the outside, too.”
BILLY STEPPING DOWN AT COLLINSVILLE
Collinsville girls basketball coach Lori Billy has announced her resignation, effective at the end of the season.
Billy, an alumna of the school, is in her 10th season with the Kahoks and owns a 126-140 record, including a 12-12 mark this season. Her 10 years makes her one of the longest-tenured coaches in the Southwestern Conference.
“It's very bittersweet, I've been debating on it and I made the decision about a week and a half ago,” Billy said. “I said something to Coach (Clay) Smith, our AD. And then I told the girls. After I told the girls, I spent the weekend crying. It's just time for me. I've just been so blessed to be able to coach at my alma mater. I've had great kids and great parents. This is the most difficult decision I have ever made in my life.”
Billy's win total puts her second on the school's career wins list, trailing only Steve McFall's 204 wins accumulated from 1998 to 2010.
“We see so many girls from previous seasons coming back to see her and being there for practices and it's going to be so hard to not have that with her next year,” senior Caite Knutson said. “She's been a great coach and an even better person, so I am really going to miss her.”
WEBSTER WINTER CHALLENGE TIPS OFF TUESDAY
The 12th annual Webster Winter Challenge will be played this week at Webster Groves.
The tournament is highlighted by three-time defending Class 4 state champion Incarnate Word and Rock Bridge, the No. 2-ranked Class 5 team by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Also in the field is Parkway Central, which finished third in Class 5 last season.
First-round matchups are: Cor Jesu vs. Rock Bridge, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Ladue vs. Webster Groves, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; Troy vs. Incarnate Word, 6 p.m. Wednesday; St. Joseph's vs. Parkway Central, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The semifinals are slated for 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and the title game for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Last year, Incarnate Word defeated Ladue 76-35 for its third consecutive title in the tournament.
HAZELWOOD CENTRAL OFFENSE HITS HIGH GEAR
Hazelwood Central averaged 81.6 points in three games to win the Hillsboro Tournament.
The Hawks (12-8) hit a high-water mark in a 91-30 win over Seckman in the semifinal round.
Senior Jakayla Kirk led the way by averaging 27.6 points a game, including 37 in a 79-67 win over Freeburg for the title.
TIP-INS
• At the Queen of Hearts Tournament, hosted by Villa Duchesne, Whitfield continued its winning ways. The Warriors (17-3, No. 2 small-schools rankings) won their ninth successive game by defeating Metro 50-40 for the title. Junior guard Kelsey Blakemore led Whitfield with 20 points.
• A bevy of local teams have been included in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association rankings. In Class 5, Francis Howell Central is No. 4 and Kirkwood is No. 5; in Class 4, Incarnate Word is No. 1 and Sullivan is No. 6; In Class 3, Whitfield is No. 1.
• The Affton Tournament concludes early this week. The semifinals are Monday: Liberty vs. Principia, 6:30 p.m.; Windsor vs. Lift for Life, 8 p.m. The championship is scheduled to be played at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
• The Borgia Tournament will run Monday through Saturday this week. Monday's first-round matchups are: Soldan vs. Union, 4 p.m.; Cardinal Ritter vs. Parkway South, 5:30 p.m.; Washington vs. Summit, 7 p.m.; University City vs. Borgia, 8:30 p.m. The semifinals are Wednesday and the title game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.