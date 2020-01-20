Notebook: Hancock runs win streak to 11; Trinity continues rise under new coach

There is a buzz around the Hancock girls basketball team that hasn’t been there since the Tigers made back-to-back state tournament appearances over a decade ago.
With an 11-game winning streak intact and senior post player Mariah Stewart leading the way, the Tigers (12-1, No. 9 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.comrankings) are eager to make a deep postseason run for the first time since they took fourth in Class 3 in 2004 and third in 2005.
Stewart, who leads Hancock with 17.3 points per game, 15.2 rebounds and 6.6 blocks, has had some help from freshman point guard Briana Hoffman-Collins (16.6 points per game).
“It’s been a battle all throughout my high school career, from freshman through junior seasons, but it really feels good now, though,” Stewart said. “Having to (play guard) was different, but now that we have a true point guard out there, it helps everyone, I think, that I get to spend more time there (in the post).”
Stewart’s comfort level was apparent when she posted one of the best individual performances of her career.
In the Tigers’ 61-34 win over Crystal City Jan. 16, Stewart scored a career-high 32 points to go along with 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
“She is doing so well and the two of them together, her and our freshman point guard, have made a really good pair,” Hancock coach Laura Werner said. “Mariah was always one of our better ball handlers in the past, but now she gets to stay inside more. On the inside, Mariah really has had the opportunity to shine, especially against teams in our conference.”
Stewart is averaging 18.4 points per game for the Tigers, who are 4-0 in conference play. Hancock has beaten its South Central opponents by an average of 25.7 points per game.
The Tigers have six more conference games, including meetings with Valley Park (2-10, 1-2 SCAA), Maplewood-RH (4-6, 0-1), Crossroads (3-4, 1-3) and Brentwood (3-3, 2-0), and are in a good position to become conference champions for the first time since 2007.
“One of our big goals this year is to try and win conference,” Werner said. “Right now, the only team we haven’t seen is Brentwood. Our game against them was rained out, I guess, last Friday. We beat Bayless twice and we’ve beaten Valley Park and Crossroads pretty soundly. Looking ahead, we just want to get conference and a decent seed in our district.”
Winning a conference title would be a brilliant culmination to four years of hard work for Stewart.
“It would actually make me proud because we’ve been trying for three years now,” she said. “We’ve been trying and we’ve failed. If we keep trying, I think we can pull it out.”
Stewart has received one offer to continue her basketball career in college, but said she’s not ready to make a final decision just yet.
“I’ve gotten one offer from Rend Lake College, but I’m hoping to get more offers soon,” Stewart said. “I know that college coaches have a lot on their shoulders and I just feel like it’s going to take time.”
DAVIS, TRINITY CONTINUE RISE UNDER NEW COACH
Over the past two seasons, Trinity senior forward Ashanti Davis has gotten to know Darren Wade from afar.
The former girls basketball coach at Cardinal Ritter, Wade's Lions beat Davis and the Titans four consecutive times.
Times have changed and Wade has switched sidelines to help Davis and Trinity (8-3) to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in school history.
“It feels amazing because you can see our coach has put all his effort into helping us work as a team,” Davis said. “This year is going really great. I just thought we was going to do a good job in helping us become better players because he did so much for Cardinal Ritter.”
Davis’ production with Wade lending a helping hand has increased two points per game compared to last season.
Wade, who coached at Ritter for 14 seasons before joining the Titans this year, has enjoyed watching Davis and her teammates grow under some tough circumstances in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
“It’s tough having to learn a new system from a new coach in your final high school season, but Ashanti has done very well,” Wade said. “I feel like the entire team is continuing to grow and we’re all working together to get better every day.”
Trinity has won four consecutive games, largely behind the efforts of Davis (16.5 points per game) and sophomore point guard Safiyah Reed (16.8 points per game). The Titans’ streak of perfection includes wins over Northwest Cedar Hill, Rosati-Kain, DuBourg and Brentwood.
A tough road still lies ahead for Trinity with games against perennial conference powerhouse Lutheran St. Charles.
“I’m just taking my time and put the pieces together,” Wade said. “We got some tough wins and we’re coming along. Our schedule is pretty decent for the talent we have. We’re coming along. We’re going to see how solid we are. We’re going to get tested by a good Lutheran team.”
GIBAULT'S ROLLERCOASTER SEASON ON THE UPSWING
Gibault is in search of some consistency with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
While the Hawks (14-9) have never lost more than two games in a row this year, they've also never put together a winning streak of more than three in a row.
Coming off a stretch where it won three of four with victories over Steeleville, Roxana and Valmeyer, defense has been key for Gibault.
The Hawks held their opponents to 25.6 points per game during that span and are averaging 36.3 per game.
Senior center Ashlyn Wightman leads Gibault with 14.4 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game.
TIP-INS
• Principia senior Jordan Fredrickson hauled in nine rebounds to reach 1,007 in her career in a 61-23 loss to Lutheran South on Jan. 14. She is the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
• Miller Career coach Darrin White picked up his 200th career victory when the Phoenix beat Saxony Lutheran 61-54 on Jan. 13. Ajanae Garrett led three scorers in double figures with 21 points.
• The sixth annual Washington Tournament tips off Jan. 27. The eight-team event features Holt, Washington, Warrenton, Pacific, Waynesville, Lutheran South, Parkway West and Pacific. The title game is slated for 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
• In Hermann’s 60-37 win over Montgomery County Jan. 9, Hermann senior Quincy Erickson scored 18 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau in the Wildcats' 60-37 win over Montgomery County on Jan. 9.
• The 34th annual Highland Tournament continues this week with the championship and consolation quarterfinals on Monday and Tuesday. The semifinal round continues Wednesday and Thursday with the championship game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.