Notebook: Hancock runs win streak to 11; Trinity continues rise under new coach

Stewart’s comfort level was apparent when she posted one of the best individual performances of her career.

In the Tigers’ 61-34 win over Crystal City Jan. 16, Stewart scored a career-high 32 points to go along with 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

“She is doing so well and the two of them together, her and our freshman point guard, have made a really good pair,” Hancock coach Laura Werner said. “Mariah was always one of our better ball handlers in the past, but now she gets to stay inside more. On the inside, Mariah really has had the opportunity to shine, especially against teams in our conference.”

Stewart is averaging 18.4 points per game for the Tigers, who are 4-0 in conference play. Hancock has beaten its South Central opponents by an average of 25.7 points per game.

The Tigers have six more conference games, including meetings with Valley Park (2-10, 1-2 SCAA), Maplewood-RH (4-6, 0-1), Crossroads (3-4, 1-3) and Brentwood (3-3, 2-0), and are in a good position to become conference champions for the first time since 2007.