Notebook: Hubbard stays on target for Waterloo; Eureka finds milestone night twice as nice

Something of a harmonic convergence happened to allow the dual feats to happen, Herbert said.

After a slow start, she got going offensively while Hillyer was on fire all night. Both hit the mark during the second half.

“I, honestly, didn't expect either to happen Friday because I had 17 points to go and she had 30,” Herbert said. “We didn't know that it was going to happen, but it was really cool. I had a slow first half, but in the third quarter I hit two threes and got going. I had 12 points after that and I felt like I could get it. I was on the bench (later, after achieving the feat) and I knew Kate was two away and she was shooting free throws, so she was going to do it also.”

Eureka coach James Alsup said that another special touch to the night came in the fact that former player of his, Allie Boedeker, was paroling the other sideline as the coach at West.

“It was great to have her there, willing to help us out,” Alsup said. “It's always fun to have that (chance to coach against a former player). When she got the job at West, I made sure to get her on the schedule. It was great.”

While Eureka (6-3) got the chance to mark the special occasion, Hillyer said that it's now over and the team has to get back to work.