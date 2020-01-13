Notebook: Lutheran St. Charles grows in spite of losses; Scherzinger drives Ursuline

Through nine games for Ursuline (6-3), Scherzinger is averaging 19.4 points per game, which is not only up from the 11.2 she averaged as a sophomore but also puts her with the seventh-best scoring average throughout the metropolitan area.

While she has made 36 percent of her 3-pointers, Scherzinger also is excelling from inside the arc (48 percent) and at the free-throw line (75.6 percent).

Bears coach Jeff Stevens said he could see glimpses of Scherzinger’s capabilities during the end of her sophomore campaign when she scored in double figures in 10 of her final 13 games.

“She really puts in the extra time to improve during the season and offseason,” Stevens said. “Whether it is completing our 10,000 shots program or watching hours of film during the week, she is always striving for improvement.”

MAROONS HAVE MOST COMPETITION SEEING RED

In the always-tough Southwestern conference,Belleville West is making its mark under coach Clayton Fisher.