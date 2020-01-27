Notebook: Marquette, Lindbergh to square off in historic Indiana gym

Kennedi Watkins said she can’t believe the opportunity she and her Marquette girls basketball teammates will get this week.
Just days after screening the movie "Hoosiers," — the 1986 motion picture release chronicling the fictional state championship of the 1954 Hickory Huskers starring Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey and Dennis Hopper — the Mustangs will get to experience a little of the movie first-hand.
That’s because Marquette (8-5) will head east play Suburban Conference Red Pool foe Lindbergh (7-6) in the Knightstown, Indiana, gym. It is the site where the Hickory home games were filmed in "Hoosiers." The game is slated for a 5 p.m. start.
"After the movie, I'm very excited to play on their court,” Watkins said. “I feel like it was very inspirational and it would amazing to win on their court."
The game is part of a doubleheader between the schools as the boys teams will play in the venue at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The movie is fictional but represents a loose account of the 1954 Indiana state championship team Milan, which despite its small enrollment, won the title in an open tournament, playing schools of vastly larger enrollments.
“It has been years since I watched the movie,” Marquette coach Tim Bowdern said. “After watching it with our players this past weekend, I think our players are really excited about it. I think they realized how special it was a school of 64 students could have beaten a school of 2,300 students. I think they all heard stories of how small towns support their teams, but didn't realize it was to the extent that the movie portrayed. After watching such an inspiring movie, our players are excited to see that old town gym floor feeling.”
GORDON TURNING IT ON FOR O'FALLON
Things were looking rough Saturday for O’Fallon and senior point guard Kayla Gordon.
Trailing by double digits to Teutopolis in the third quarter of the third-place game at the Highland Tournament, the 5-foot-5 Gordon turned it on. She wound up with most of her team-high 20 points in the second half and overtime as the Panthers (19-4, No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) rallied for a 68-62 overtime win.
Gordon, who is averaging 11.3 points per game and is one of four Panthers averaging in double figures, said she knows she can light up the scoreboard when necessary.
“I feel like towards the end of the season I have to come through for my team,” Gordon said. “I’ll do whatever the team needs. If they need me to score, I’ll score. If it’s got to come from other people, I’ll get them the ball. I’m here to do my part to help us win.”
Gordon has signed with Illinois Central College to continue playing basketball.
O’Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said he loved to see one of his seniors step up and take the lead.
“That’s senior leadership right there out of your point guard,” Knolhoff said. “That’s been our story all year, we don’t need a 25-point scorer every night. We’re well-balanced, which makes us really hard to scout and defend.”
DIEKEMPER’S BIG GAME HELPS CARLYLE FIND WINNING FORM
Molly Diekemper recently had a performance for Carlyle she won’t soon forget.
The 6-foot Diekemper, who is averaging 17.8 points per game, scored 45 points Jan. 23 in a 58-49 win at Sandoval.
"I had no idea how many points I had,” Diekemper said. “I just did whatever I could to help make our team successful. I give credit to my teammates for seeing me in the paint and feeding me the basketball. It is a pretty cool accomplishment that I will never forget."
Diekemper's effort helped Carlyle (2-19) to its second win in three games after opening the season 0-17.
Though Diekemper has made 33 3-pointers this season, her 45-point effort did not include any basket from beyond the arc. Diekemper has scored in double figures in all but two games this season.
"She did a great job of attacking the basket that night and utilizing her height and ability in the low post,” Carlyle coach Janelle Kuhn said.
TIP-INS
• A top small-schools matchup based on the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings will play out at 7 p.m. Thursday in Bel-Nor when Incarnate Word (14-3, No. 1 SS) hosts Civic Memorial (22-3, No, 3 SS). This will be the first meeting between the teams.
• Sumner junior Jacinta Baker has been filling the basket up this season. Baker, who averages an area-best 29.2 points per game this season, has eclipsed the 30-point mark six times. Most recently, she had 32 points and 14 rebounds in a loss Jan. 22 to McCluer South-Berkeley. Her season high is 51, scored Dec. 27 in a loss to Medicine and Bioscience during the Public High League holiday tournament.
• Tournaments wrapping up this week including Hermann, Bowling Green, Washington and Lindbergh on Friday, along with Lebanon (Mo.) and Carrollton (Ill.) on Saturday.