Notebook: Marquette, Lindbergh to square off in historic Indiana gym

The 6-foot Diekemper, who is averaging 17.8 points per game, scored 45 points Jan. 23 in a 58-49 win at Sandoval.

"I had no idea how many points I had,” Diekemper said. “I just did whatever I could to help make our team successful. I give credit to my teammates for seeing me in the paint and feeding me the basketball. It is a pretty cool accomplishment that I will never forget."

Diekemper's effort helped Carlyle (2-19) to its second win in three games after opening the season 0-17.

Though Diekemper has made 33 3-pointers this season, her 45-point effort did not include any basket from beyond the arc. Diekemper has scored in double figures in all but two games this season.

"She did a great job of attacking the basket that night and utilizing her height and ability in the low post,” Carlyle coach Janelle Kuhn said.

TIP-INS

