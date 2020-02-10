Notebook: Senior-laden bench lifts St. Joseph's; Summit keeps rolling

Senior leadership hasn't been defined solely in the scorebook this season for the St. Joseph’s girls basketball team.
The eight seniors on the Angels roster — guards Kathryn Conaty, Alaina Novotny, Sarah Stewart, Victoria Unnerstall and Allie Westphale; forwards Sydney Hilker, Katie Distelrath and Catey Roux — combine to average just more than 16 points of the team’s average of 49.7 per game.
“Everyone is so positive and supportive of each other, whether we start or not," Hilker said. "The players are out there rooting for each other through everything, and always with a laugh. The entire team plays such an important role to inspire one another to be at our very best.”
The Angels (11-7) won have four of their last five games, including the consolation title at the Webster Winter Challenge after wins over Troy and Cor Jesu.
Junior guard Emily Lally leads St. Joseph's in scoring with 12.8 points per game and praised the contributions of the senior group.
“They have taken to heart what it takes to be part of a successful team,” Lally said. “(They know) how to be great teammates."
SUMMIT FINDS WAYS TO SUCCEED IN SPITE OF CHALLENGES
For the first time in school history, Summit (17-2, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) found itself ranked — at No. 8 in Class 5 — by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Problem is, the Falcons reside in Class 4.
Senior guard Julia Martens doesn’t care one bit about the mixup, though. She said she’s just excited to see the team being recognized.
“Having a ranking in the state is a surreal feeling,” Martens said. “The team has worked so hard over the past three years to get to where we are, and to see our hard work be rewarded is a big confidence booster."
Summit has been led offensively by senior center Jasmine Manuel’s 16.1 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this season.
The Falcons have won nine games in a row. They haven’t faltered since a loss to Liberty (Kansas City) in the final of their own tournament Dec. 28.
“You watch us play, our bench is loud and you can see that they care for the girls on the floor and vice versa,” Summit coach Dustin Hays said. “I like the way we’re playing and it’s nice to see us be recognized and we even get to have a little laugh about it.”
DELARUE MAKING MOST OF TOUGH SITUATION FOR FRANCIS HOWELL NORTH
Even though she’s playing for her third head coach in as many seasons, Francis Howell North junior guard/forward Isabelle Delarue isn’t letting the turmoil keep her from playing some good basketball.
The 6-foot Delarue is fourth in the area in scoring average at 21.5 points per game for the Knights (4-15). Delarue said she likes what sees seen from the team under first-year coach Danielle Rampley.
“Although our record doesn’t show it, we have come a long way," Delarue said. "Coach Rampley has made a huge impact on my success and has given me so many opportunities that I am so thankful for. I want my individual successes of leadership and hard work on and off the court to inspire the underclassmen and future Lady Knights of this program and our school.”
Rampley said that Delarue, who scored a season-high 37 points Jan. 28 in a loss to Troy, has been an ideal leader.
“Isabelle continues to work hard and stay positive even during this trying season,” Rampley said. “Being new to this program and having only one returning varsity player, I knew it would take time to build our program. We are improving as a team every day and continue to grow on and off the court. Isabelle is a constant in our program that we count on every game. I believe all the girls in the program look up to her and continue to grow because of her, and her leadership skills."
ILLINOIS GEARS UP FOR SMALL-SCHOOL REGIONALS
This week, there are four Class 1A and five Class 2A regionals featuring area teams.
In Class 1A, regionals will be played at Edwards County (Gibault, Okawville); Marissa (Valmeyer, Marissa); Metro-East Lutheran (Brussels, Bunker Hill, O’Fallon First Baptist, Metro-East Lutheran, Dupo and Father McGivney); and Nokomis (Hardin Calhoun, Nokomis). Marissa’s final is slated or 7 p.m. Thursday while the other three are slated to wrap up 7 p.m. Friday.
In Class 2A, regionals will be played at Carlinville (Litchfield, Carlinville); Carlyle (Piasa Southwestern, Wood River, Carlyle, Greenville and Breese Central); Columbia (Red Bud, Columbia, Althoff, Freeburg); Gillespie (Staunton, Roxana, Gillespie, Alton Marquette, Mater Dei); and Newton (Pana). Carlinville wraps at 7 p.m. Friday while the other four regionals will be decided at 7 p.m. Thursday.
TIP-INS
• Parkway Central senior post player Jayla Kelly had a nice weekend. Not only did the Colts finish third at the Webster Winter Challenge with wins over St. Joseph’s and Ladue, but Kelly, who has signed with the University of Missouri, scored her 1,000th career point in the quarterfinal win over the Angels.
• In Troy’s win over Webster Groves in the seventh-place game Saturday at the Webster Winter Challenge, junior guard Makenna DeClue became the school’s all-team leading 3-point shooter. She now has 146 for her career.
• While it has been an up-and-down year for Crossroads (6-6), sophomore Makyla Spann has been on top of her game. She’s in the top five in the area in scoring average at 21.3 points per game and she has scored in double figures every game, including dual 31-point performances in wins over Medicine and Bioscience and Gateway Science Academy.