Notebook: Senior-laden bench lifts St. Joseph's; Summit keeps rolling

The Falcons have won nine games in a row. They haven’t faltered since a loss to Liberty (Kansas City) in the final of their own tournament Dec. 28.

“You watch us play, our bench is loud and you can see that they care for the girls on the floor and vice versa,” Summit coach Dustin Hays said. “I like the way we’re playing and it’s nice to see us be recognized and we even get to have a little laugh about it.”

DELARUE MAKING MOST OF TOUGH SITUATION FOR FRANCIS HOWELL NORTH

Even though she’s playing for her third head coach in as many seasons, Francis Howell North junior guard/forward Isabelle Delarue isn’t letting the turmoil keep her from playing some good basketball.

The 6-foot Delarue is fourth in the area in scoring average at 21.5 points per game for the Knights (4-15). Delarue said she likes what sees seen from the team under first-year coach Danielle Rampley.