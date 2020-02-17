Notebook: Watkins overcomes adversity; Lutheran St. Charles, Herculaneum on a roll

Throughout her life, Keisha Watkins has battled through some tough situations.
From being born with a hearing impairment to the loss of her mother at a young age, Watkins has had to fight hard for all she's achieved.
On the basketball court, the Northwest Academy senior guard has excelled.
Watkins is among the leading scorers in the area. Her 17.9 points per game ranks 21st in the area.
"I believe hard work is the backbone of success," Watkins said. “I have had to push myself harder than others because of my circumstances, but I don't use that as an excuse. Even when there are days I don’t feel well, I still get on the court, hit the books, and push myself.”
Watkins' drive has been an inspiration for the Hornets (11-8).
She has scored 20 points or more in six of her last seven games and put up a season-high 30 points twice in wins over Medicine and Bioscience and Brentwood.
But that doesn't tell the whole story of who Watkins is.
"Keisha's biggest strength is her heart. She has faced a lot of adversity from being born with a hearing impairment to the loss of her mother, which is what I believe drives her the most,” Northwest coach Heather Creger said. “She is usually the first on the court and the last to leave. She takes pride in what she does. She knows to reach her goals it takes the right mindset and the perseverance that goes with it."
For Watkins, her success, which includes 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 6.7 steals per game, goes deeper than her personal success.
Everyone around her has had a hand in the player and person she's become.
“I have lots of people who encourage and motivate me to be the best version of myself,” Watkins said “I, of course, couldn't do any of it without my teammates, coaches and teachers. I want to go to college, play at the next level and work towards my career goal of an athletic trainer. To do this, I know I have to keep focused."
LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES ROLLS INTO DISTRICT PLAY
The Lutheran St. Charles girls basketball team is riding a high wave heading into the Class 3 District 8 Tournament.
The Cougars (18-4, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) have lost just once this calendar year and have won 11 of their last 12.
Lutheran St. Charles has only lost to Francis Howell Central three times and Whitfield once. Senior forward Jenna Grzeskowiak said those losses have tested the Cougars and should have the team ready for postseason play, which begins Saturday at Winfield.
“It shows the amount of work we've put in and the kind of team we are,” Grzeskowiak said. “We've played some good teams and we've learned from it. I think it has been leading up to Hermann all year. I really think we've been preparing for this.”
Lutheran opens district play against O'Fallon Christian, whom it beat 62-11 earlier this season, in a quarterfinal at 12:30 p.m.
The Cougars could see Hermann in a district championship rematch. The Cougars lost to the Bearcats 72-68 in overtime a season ago.
“Obviously we know Hermann has been playing great as well this season,” Lutheran coach Erin Luttschwager said. “Right now, our focus is just on us, making sure we're finishing off our regular season strong and that we're playing our best basketball right now. And that we're healthy and ready to go into postseason play.”
In other opening-round games, Wright City will face Bowling Green at 11 a.m.; Hermann takes on Winfield at 2 p.m. and North Callaway plays Montgomery County at 3 p.m.
FOWLER, HERCULANEUM REACH CONFERENCE SUMMIT
For all the things the Herculaneum girls basketball team has accomplished over the last four seasons, one one goal has has eluded it.
The Black Cats are 59-29 during that span but have yet to claim an outright Jefferson County Conference small school title.
Herculaneum (18-6) shared that honor with Grandview and St. Vincent in 2017.
This time around, there will be no sharing.
The Black Cats are riding a seven-game win streak, during which they beat Grandview, St. Pius X, St. Vincent and Crystal City to capture the title outright.
For most players on the roster, it has been a long time coming. A change in the program's focus led by coach Riley Blair has helped.
“I've been watching Herky basketball since I was old enough to go to a gym, so it's great to get this done,” junior forward Paige Fowler said. “Last year and this year, it's been mainly about defense for us. In the past, Blair has wanted us to get shots up, but now it's about defense.”
Herculaneum hasn't allowed more than 33 points in any conference game this season, a big boost in grabbing that conference crown that had been so elusive.
“Winning conference is something we've been trying to achieve over the last 11 years that I have been here,” Blair said. “Year in, year out, there are quality teams in our conference that have solid success, so that has had something to do with (not taking the title). To go undefeated in conference and win it for the first time since 2006 outright is a big accomplishment and it (defense) was a big part of that effort.”
Fowler leads the Black Cats with 18.8 points per game, good for 12th in the area ranks.
“Teams have been double-teaming her here of late and she's been able to overcome that,” Blair said. “She's also been able to share the basketball of late and we've been able to have other kids step up when that opportunity has been there. All that will help us down the road.”
TIP-INS
• The Class 3 District 3 tournament also kicks off at Herculaneum this weekend. Saturday's quarterfinal schedule includes: Jefferson vs. Grandview at 11 a.m.; Kingston vs. Herculaneum at 12:30; Cuba vs. St. Pius X at 2 and Bourbon vs. Steeleville at 3:30.
• The small schools in Illinois have reached the sectional round. In Class 1A, Okawville plays Gallatin County at Wayne City at 7 p.m. Monday while Marissa plays Goreville in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday; Father McGivney plays Carrollton at 7 p.m. at Christ Our Rock; In Class 2A, Mater Dei plays Greenville at 6 p.m. Monday in a sectional semifinal.
• The Class 3A and 4A regionals kick off this week in Illinois. In Class 3A, regionals will be played at Triad and Jerseyville while 4A regionals are slated for Collinsville and Alton. All regional title games are slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, with the exception of Collinsville, which will be played at 7 p.m. Friday.