Notebook: Watkins overcomes adversity; Lutheran St. Charles, Herculaneum on a roll

For most players on the roster, it has been a long time coming. A change in the program's focus led by coach Riley Blair has helped.

“I've been watching Herky basketball since I was old enough to go to a gym, so it's great to get this done,” junior forward Paige Fowler said. “Last year and this year, it's been mainly about defense for us. In the past, Blair has wanted us to get shots up, but now it's about defense.”

Herculaneum hasn't allowed more than 33 points in any conference game this season, a big boost in grabbing that conference crown that had been so elusive.

“Winning conference is something we've been trying to achieve over the last 11 years that I have been here,” Blair said. “Year in, year out, there are quality teams in our conference that have solid success, so that has had something to do with (not taking the title). To go undefeated in conference and win it for the first time since 2006 outright is a big accomplishment and it (defense) was a big part of that effort.”

Fowler leads the Black Cats with 18.8 points per game, good for 12th in the area ranks.