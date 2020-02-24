Notebook: Westminster stays on a roll; Humble hits landmark at Jennings

The conference title is eighth for the program under Humble and can be the seventh outright, should the Warriors defeat Riverview Gardens at home Monday.

In her time at Jennings, Humble owns a 300-196 mark. That includes a fourth-place Class 4 finish in 2005.

“I do take a lot of pride in the success that we’ve had,” Humble said. “It really means a lot because you don’t go out and recruit and people are out there recruiting your kids. We’ve worked with and developed the kids that are coming here and staying at Jennings.”

Humble has been coaching 24 years total and it’s her 19th season guiding Jennings' girls.

She also had stops as an assistant with the Jennings boys program to go along with coaching stops at Maryville University, Ladue, Villa Duchesne and Sacred Heart in Sedalia.

Her overall coaching record is 368-258.