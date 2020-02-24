Notebook: Westminster stays on a roll; Humble hits landmark at Jennings

When the Class 4 District 4 girls basketball tournament tips off Saturday at Westminster, the host school will get to enjoy the day off.
That's the reward Westminster gets as the top seed in the seven-team tournament, something it earned along the way with a 14-game win streak and a Metro League title.
Senior forward Macey Lottmann said the Wildcats (21-4, No. 6 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) had their eyes opened Dec. 26 during a 50-42 loss to Edwardsville during the Visitation Christmas Tournament.
"From then on, we realized we could compete with anyone," Lottmann said. "Although we lost, we gained perspective and new strategies on how to face different (styles) of basketball.”
The Wildcats close their regular season at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday by playing host to AAA Division I champion Borgia (14-8), which they could face in a district semifinal March 2.
Under first-year coach Kat Martin, Westminster has been led by sophomore guard Brooke Highmark, who averages 15.9 points per game.
“I am so proud of my team and their willingness to buy in to a new system, a new style of play, and really embrace our core concepts and values,” Martin said. “To see their hard work paying off is awesome. I knew this team had the potential to be really good. They are hungry to get better and come to practice every day ready to work."
HUMBLE HITS MILESTONE AT JENNINGS
A 38-33 win last Friday at Northwest Cedar Hill was special for a multitude of reasons for Jennings coach Theresa Humble.
Not only did the win guarantee the Warriors (13-10) at least a share of the Suburban Blue Conference championship, the victory also was Humble’s 300th at the school.
“It’s really special because when I hit that mark in my overall career record, that was great,” Humble said. “I didn’t even realize that I was going to make it just here at Jennings. My (athletics director) asked me what my record was and I was totaling it up and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to make 300 here.' I would never have known that if he’d not asked.”
The conference title is eighth for the program under Humble and can be the seventh outright, should the Warriors defeat Riverview Gardens at home Monday.
In her time at Jennings, Humble owns a 300-196 mark. That includes a fourth-place Class 4 finish in 2005.
“I do take a lot of pride in the success that we’ve had,” Humble said. “It really means a lot because you don’t go out and recruit and people are out there recruiting your kids. We’ve worked with and developed the kids that are coming here and staying at Jennings.”
Humble has been coaching 24 years total and it’s her 19th season guiding Jennings' girls.
She also had stops as an assistant with the Jennings boys program to go along with coaching stops at Maryville University, Ladue, Villa Duchesne and Sacred Heart in Sedalia.
Her overall coaching record is 368-258.
“I have a great amount of respect Theresa,” said Lutheran South coach Ben Ealick, a former assistant under Humble at Jennings. “As great as a mentor as Theresa has been to her players, she was equal as good of a mentor to me as a young coach. She believed in me, allowed me to refine my craft as an assistant under her and supported my goals to become a head coach. She has continued to support me and give me advice over the past 10 years as we talk regularly during basketball season."
ST. CHARLES WEST MAKES HISTORY
For a school that’s been open since 1974, it’s hard to fathom that there are a lot of firsts left for the St. Charles West girls basketball program.
Yet, with its 39-32 win at Warrenton on Friday, St. Charles West clinched the GAC North Division championship for the first time in school history.
Sophomore guard Mia Nicastro had a game-high 13 points in the victory.
"It's so crazy that it's been 40 years and we're the first team," Nicastro said. "It was a goal we had coming in that we knew was a realistic one. We've all been working so hard this season to make it happen."
St. Charles West (15-8) closed out the conference campaign with a perfect 8-0 mark.
Seventh-year West coach Angela Poindexter praised the efforts of the 6-foot Nicastro, who is averaging 16.3 points per game.
“She has this winning attitude and it really has transferred to the others,” Poindexter said. “She just likes the challenge.”
St. Charles West opens the Class 4 District 7 Tournament at St. Charles against St. Dominic at 4:30 p.m. March 3.