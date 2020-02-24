O'Fallon ends 35-game losing streak to Edwardsville, reaches first sectional final

Gordon scored 11 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter. O'Fallon also got 12 points from freshman Shannon Dowell and 10 from junior Tyana Lovelace.

Down by as many as 11 points in the final quarter, the Panthers went on a 15-2 run sparked by a 3-point play from Gordon.

O’Fallon took the lead for good at 52-51 with just less than two minutes to play when center Amelia Bell sank a pair of free throws. O’Fallon made 13 of 19 free throws in the final quarter.

“I said (the comeback) was going to come down to one possession at a time,” Knollhoff said. “There is no such thing as a 10-point basket we could make to get ourselves back in the game. It was going to get done on the defensive end. We worked on going hard to the basket, getting them in foul trouble early and getting some free throws.”

Along with its 17-year win streak ending against O’Fallon, Edwardsville also had a 13-year run of reaching sectional finals halted.

The Tigers, however, played the game they wanted for most of three quarters. They led 43-36 going into the final quarter and had a lead as big as 13 points.