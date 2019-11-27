OFallon player Amelia Bell (right) battles with Chatham Glenwood player Megan Slaton. OFallon played Chatham Glenwood in the Southern Illinois Basketball Shootout at OFallon High School in O’Fallon, IL on Wednesday November 27, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'FALLON, ILL. — The start of Thanksgiving break wasn't at all kind to O'Fallon junior post player Amelia Bell and her teammates.
Good thing for the Panthers their defensive prowess was in full force, allowing them to wake up to defeat Chatham Glenwood 57-38 in Wednesday's opening game of the Southern Illinois Shootout at O'Fallon High.
O'Fallon (3-0) missed its first 14 shots before stumbling to an 8-2 lead by first quarter's end. The early effort was bolstered by a 3-pointer from freshman Shannon Dowell that accounted for O'Fallon's first field goal, four-plus minutes into play.
“As a team, we focus on turning defense into offense, and our defense was still good, we just couldn't get shots to fall, obviously,” Bell said. “We got the looks and they just wouldn't fall. The key was that we couldn't get into our own heads at that point. We just had to keep going, even though it didn't start out as our day today.”
In addition to missing its first 14 shots, O'Fallon opened the second quarter by missing its first four and then opened the third quarter with a trio of misses.
The Panthers later rallied for a 66-60 overtime victory against Hazlewood Central.
“We played really well last Saturday, I knew the girls had to come in focused and prepared,” Panthers coach Nick Knolhoff said. “We got the shots we wanted, we just didn't finish. Our defense kept us in it. Our intensity was great. They (Chatham) are a scrappy and gritty team but, eventually, our depth and athleticism took over."
The lid came off the basket late in the second quarter when O'Fallon senior guard Kayla Gordon drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give O'Fallon a 26-14 lead.
“We still didn't shoot as well as we usually do, but I think it was our defense that helped us, not really just that shot. It is tough to have to rely on defense all the time but, you've got to do what you've got to do. Sometimes your shots won't fall and you have to keep (playing defense) until they do.”
The defense continued its assertive play and O'Fallon started knocking down some shots as the Panthers led 37-21 by the end of the third quarter.
Gordon led O'Fallon with 15 points while Bell added 13.
Knolhoff said that, even with a quick turnaround to play Hazelwood Central Wednesday afternoon, things had to be looking up for O'Fallon.
“We've got to learn from this,” Knolhoff said. “I told them the game's over and to clear their heads. We had to get ready for Hazelwood because there was no way we could go that low of a percentage from the field.”
