Oakville continues perfect start with 33-point win over Festus

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Calynn Gicante can tell the atmosphere is different.
For the first time this century, the Oakville girls basketball team is off to a spotless start though eight games after its 51-18 win over Festus to open the Wildcat New Year Shootout Monday at Westminster.
Oakville, the No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, rolled to another win as five different players scored, led by 15 points from senior guard and forward Amanda FitzWilliam and 14 points from Gicante.
“We aren't one individual trying to win a game, we play as a team to win,” Gicante said. “This year, we're all good friends way more than we've ever been. It helps us (be unselfish) and look for that open player.”
Oakville (8-0) advanced to face Nerinx Hall in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Markers beat Pattonville 38-26 in another opening-round game.
Oakville's cohesiveness is nothing new for this group of players.
FitzWilliam and Gicante both played pivotal roles on the Oakville softball team, which won 19 games and won the Class 4 District 2 title. Senior forward Angela Elguezabal saw just as much success as part of the Oakville volleyball team, which won 29 games and hoisted the Class 4 District 2 championship as well last fall.
“We're very athletic now. Our girls sports at the school in general have been doing very well,” Oakville coach Laura Bishop said. “It seems like my girls have had a lot of success in the fall and that has carried over. Softball and volleyball both had very good years and that's my prime source of players. Athletes are athletes.”
FitzWilliam, who leads Oakville in scoring with an 11.6 points per game average, helped Oakville maintain a team-first mentality, even after a 16-day layoff during the Christmas break.
A combination of stellar offense and lights out defense helped Oakville hold Festus to a season-low point total.
Oakville, meanwhile, turned in its second-best defensive effort of the season, lowering its points against average to 29.4 per game. Oakville held Bayless to 9 points in a 57-point win on Dec. 2.
“We're just taking things one game at a time and not underestimating anyone at this point,” FitzWilliam said. “We're playing as a team and it's helping us.”
Senior guard Abby Rickermann led Festus (2-6) with six points.
Despite its best start since it went 6-2 to open the 2003-2004 and 2006-2007 campaigns, Oakville is not putting much stock in where it begins, but rather what goals can be reached at the end of the season.
“Everybody keeps asking me what our record is,” Bishop said. “If I had (thought about it), I would realize we haven't lost a game, but I don't like to talk about it. For me, it's not where you start, it's where you end. I never worry about the record. I just care where we're at (in terms of growth). I care where we're at and where we're going.”
Oakville is headed for a tough slate of contests after the Westminster tournament wraps up, starting with a matchup against Summit (8-2) on Jan. 15, followed by a meeting at Eureka (6-4) on Jan. 17. After a four-game road swing, Oakville hosts Parkway Central (5-4) on Jan. 24 before a meeting at Marquette (5-2) on Feb. 5.
“I think this team has a lot of potential. We can do anything if we just put our minds to it and we work together,” Gicante said. “If we keep working hard and working together, we're going to do big things.”