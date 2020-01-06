Oakville continues perfect start with 33-point win over Festus

“We're very athletic now. Our girls sports at the school in general have been doing very well,” Oakville coach Laura Bishop said. “It seems like my girls have had a lot of success in the fall and that has carried over. Softball and volleyball both had very good years and that's my prime source of players. Athletes are athletes.”

FitzWilliam, who leads Oakville in scoring with an 11.6 points per game average, helped Oakville maintain a team-first mentality, even after a 16-day layoff during the Christmas break.

A combination of stellar offense and lights out defense helped Oakville hold Festus to a season-low point total.

Oakville, meanwhile, turned in its second-best defensive effort of the season, lowering its points against average to 29.4 per game. Oakville held Bayless to 9 points in a 57-point win on Dec. 2.

“We're just taking things one game at a time and not underestimating anyone at this point,” FitzWilliam said. “We're playing as a team and it's helping us.”

Senior guard Abby Rickermann led Festus (2-6) with six points.