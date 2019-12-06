Oakville's Angela Elguezabal (left) and Calynn Gicante (right) sandwich Lindbergh's Olivia Strubhart in the Southside Classic championship on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Mehlville High School in St. Louis. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
MEHLVILLE — If the Oakville girls basketball team could just skip the third quarter, then coach Laura Bishop would be much happier.
True to form, the Tigers struggled coming out of half against Lindbergh in the championship game of the Southside Classic at Mehlville High on Friday night. The Flyers cut a large halftime deficit down to 10 before Oakville found its game en route to a 50-29 win.
“Our third quarters are always like that,” Bishop said. “That’s what we’re working on.”
Oakville (4-0), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsport large school rankings, missed its first eight shots from the field in the third and turned it over five times. The Tigers shot just 2 for 10 in the frame.
Lindbergh’s Taylar Headrick did her best to take advantage, draining a 3-pointer and following that with a put-back. Hannah Wymer also splashed down a trey to cut the deficit to 34-24.
But Lauren Halamicek scored to help Oakville regain its legs and Amanda FitzWilliam hit all three free throws after being fouled on a long-range attempt with one second left in the third.
“They changed their offense a little bit, which we took a second to get used to,” FitzWilliam said. “But we figured it out.”
After trading buckets early in the fourth, Oakville scored the game’s final nine points to pull away. FitzWilliam finished with 19 points and Halamicek added 12 points.
Wymer scored 10 points for Lindbergh (2-1) and Headrick added nine points.
“We’re battle ready,” Lindbergh coach Michelle Pittroff said. “We’re ready to get after it. I think we just need to fine tune some things especially offensively, but I really like what I see defensively and I love the effort and the grit that they bring to each game.”
Oakville took an early 12-5 lead on a Halamicek 3-ball and free throw and a pair of makes from the charity stripe by Mya Minor.
Wymer started the second quarter with a 3-pointer for Lindbergh and Olivia Jones banked in another to cut the Tiger’s lead to 17-13.
But Oakville answered by dominating the rest of the first half, scoring the final 14 points of the second quarter.
“Just slowing down and not letting the pressure in the back court carry into the front court,” Bishop said. “Once we slowed down and found the gaps, we had no problems.”
Isabella Dickneite got the Tigers offense going with a put-back and FitzWilliam followed with a coast-to-coast finger roll. Angela Elguezabal made it a double-digit lead with a put-back and Halamicek drained another trey to help give Oakville a 31-13 halftime lead.
“They were double teaming Angela on the post so I was just wide open,” Halamicek said. “Luckily, I was on.”
The Tigers’ aggressive 2-3 zone kept Lindbergh off rhythm throughout the first half and Oakville’s size inside with Calynn Gicante, FitzWilliam, Dickneite and Elguezabal helped limit the Flyers to just 4 for 22 shooting (18 percent) and forced 12 turnovers.
“They’re big and they’re long and they just fill those gaps in the zone,” Pittroff said. “We’ve got a few things to work on with our zone offense. We play them again in two weeks so we’ll come up with something else and hopefully attack that zone better.”
Oakville vs Lindbergh in South Side Classic Championship Game at Mehlville HS
