Oakville presses issue late, beats Parkway West to end losing streak

CHESTERFIELD — Bella Dickneite and the Oakville High girls basketball team followed the game plan Thursday to a slump-breaking victory.

In the final minute of the Tigers' 49-46 win at Parkway West, Oakville coach Laura Bishop had some key words for the junior forward and the rest of the team.

Out of that timeout, Oakville senior forward Angela Elguezabal sank a free throw to tie the game 46-46. Oakville then applied a full-court press to force a turnover, which led to a back-door pass from Elguezabal to Dickneite, who scored the go-ahead basket with 30 seconds to play.

“I was surprised, for real,” Dickneite said of the call to press in a tie game. “But, you know, we all trust everything Bishop tells us. She even set up the play and it went just like she set it up. She said to look for the cut to the basket and it was there. Angela gave me a perfect pass. It feels great to get this one. We needed it, we really did.”

The win broke a four-game skid for the Tigers (9-4 overall, 2-1 Suburban Conference-Green Pool).

Bishop said she felt she had to roll the dice with the press, an aggressive option with a win on the line.