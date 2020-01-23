Oakville presses issue late, beats Parkway West to end losing streak

CHESTERFIELD — Bella Dickneite and the Oakville High girls basketball team followed the game plan Thursday to a slump-breaking victory.
In the final minute of the Tigers' 49-46 win at Parkway West, Oakville coach Laura Bishop had some key words for the junior forward and the rest of the team.
Out of that timeout, Oakville senior forward Angela Elguezabal sank a free throw to tie the game 46-46. Oakville then applied a full-court press to force a turnover, which led to a back-door pass from Elguezabal to Dickneite, who scored the go-ahead basket with 30 seconds to play.
“I was surprised, for real,” Dickneite said of the call to press in a tie game. “But, you know, we all trust everything Bishop tells us. She even set up the play and it went just like she set it up. She said to look for the cut to the basket and it was there. Angela gave me a perfect pass. It feels great to get this one. We needed it, we really did.”
The win broke a four-game skid for the Tigers (9-4 overall, 2-1 Suburban Conference-Green Pool).
Bishop said she felt she had to roll the dice with the press, an aggressive option with a win on the line.
“The way things have been going, I felt like I had to try something,” Bishop said. “It feels so good to see it work out. We really needed something to go our way. I was waiting for the chance. I didn't want to do it too early. It worked out.”
Parkway West (4-11, 0-1) led 46-39 with five minutes left after a layup by senior forward Tia Reed before the Tigers went on a 10-0 run that was highlighted by Dickneite’s go-ahead basket.
The Longhorns seemed on the verge of their first victory against Oakville in at least 20 seasons.
Oakville improved to 5-0 in meetings against the Longhorns, all since 2010. The closest margin was Oakville’s 17-point victory Dec. 6, 2010.
“I could not be prouder of how my girls played tonight,” Longhorns coach Allie Boedeker said. “We have a really young team, that's where some mental mistakes come in. A lot of girls went from freshmen to varsity, but they're getting better every single game. This one stings. We continue to improve and ... I am proud of them.”
Senior forward Ashley Smith led Parkway West with 12 points while sophomore guard Triniti Cook added 11 and Reed 10.
The contest featured 16 lead changes and nine ties.
Elguezabal and sophomore guard Mya Minor led Oakville with 12 points apiece.
“All we were thinking about coming into this game was breaking that losing streak,” Elguezabal said. “Finally breaking it felt really good. It's really a weight off our shoulders, I think.”
The Tigers earned their first victory since improving to 8-0 with a 51-18 victory Jan. 6 against Festus. They were coming off a 41-40 loss Tuesday at Lafayette.
Minor scored nine of her points in the second quarter, including a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Tigers a 30-27 lead at intermission.
“We played a lot of people and everybody contributed,” Bishop said. “Mya did a real good job. She worked hard.”