Oakville uses strong holiday conditioning to outlast Lindbergh in Suburban Red contest

OAKVILLE — Sami Simokaitis was heading toward the trash can.

The Oakville High junior forward seemed out of breath during the Tigers' first practice after a five-day holiday break.

Her teammates felt the same way.

"We were dropping like flies," Simokaitis said of the rugged Dec. 27 session.

Added junior guard Addie Czuppon, "I'd never run so much in my life."

Those extra gassers and line tags paid dividends Tuesday night.

The Tigers parlayed that extra conditioning into a hard-fought 36-31 win over Lindbergh in a Suburban Red Pool contest at Oakville High.

Oakville (7-3, 2-0) is one of the handful of area teams that does not play in a holiday tournament between Christmas and New Year's.

Coach Laura Bishop prefers for her group to spend the extra time fine-tuning its game for the January-February grind.

Part of that training includes a traditional, grueling, welcome-back, sprint-dominated workout.

"You name it, when it comes to running, we were doing it," Simokaitis said. "But, we fully expected it. I couldn't sleep the night before."

Bishop doesn't mind playing the role of Holiday Scrooge if it means success on the court.

"I guess they must have thought I had a really bad Christmas," Bishop said.

Simokaitis and Czuppon realized that extra work was needed. The fruits of that labor were on full display Tuesday as the hosts simply wore down Lindbergh during crunch time.

"Now, we see why we had to run so much," Czuppon said. "For games like this."

Simokaits, a 5-foot-10 two-way banger, finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds, both game-highs. She helped pick up some of the slack from the loss of leading scorer Kylie Anderson, who is out indefinitely.

Czuppon turned in the biggest play of the night. She popped in a rebound off her own miss midway through the final quarter to break a tie and kick-start the hosts to an 8-3 run over the last 3 minutes, and 52 seconds.

"I'd like to think we wore them down a little," Simokaitis said.

Maybe more than a little.

The Flyers (6-6, 1-1) did not make a field goal over the final 5:02 of the contest.

"We had good looks and we missed some key free throws," Lindbergh coach Michelle Pittroff said. "Credit to (Oakville). They knocked those shots and down and we didn't."

Oakville senior Riley Sahrhage added a key basket in the late salvo. Simokaitis grabbed a pair of rebounds in the closing 69 seconds.

"We have a lot of fight in us," Czuppon said. "We just pushed all the way to the finish."

Czuppon broke a 28-all tie with only her second basket of the night. Senior Sarah Hinkamp followed with a short jumper off an offensive rebound for a 32-28 cushion. Czuppon then hit one of two foul shots before Sahrhage went coast-to-coast to push the lead to 35-29 with just over a minute left.

"I knew with us not playing in (two) weeks the flow of the offense would be a challenge," Bishop said. "But defensively they worked their butts off."

The teams battled tooth-and-nail through the first 22 minutes with neither holding more than a three-point lead.

Simokaitis triggered a 7-0 run with an old-fashioned 3-point play and Sydney Baker converted on a layup for a 26-18 lead.

But the Flyers battled back to tie behind Rory Conboy, who finished with a team-best 10 points.

"I was proud of the way we didn't quit," Pittroff said. "These kids work hard and I know they're never going to give up."

Oakville has won the last four games in the series and has eliminated Lindbergh from postseason play four times in the last five years.

The Tigers began the unofficial second half of the season with one of their more robust efforts of the campaign.

"Sometimes you wonder just what will happen when you come out of the break," Bishop said. "But they were ready."

Oakville 36, Lindbergh 31