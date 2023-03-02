NORMAL, Ill. — Raelyn Obermeier has heard it a thousand times.

From teammates, coaches and even fans.

"Everyone is always telling me to shoot — 'Shoot, Raelyn, shoot,' " the Okawville High junior said.

The 5-foot-7-inch guard did just that Thursday morning, with amazing results.

Obermeier shook the Rockets out of an early slumber with a pair of 3-pointers that paved the way for a 49-31 win over Galena in a Class 1A girls basketball state semifinal game at Redbird Arena.

Okawville (33-4) advanced to face Christopher (30-3) in the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Rockets will be playing for their third state title to go along with crowns in 2000 and 1994. They are at the state tournament for the first time since 2006.

Obermeier, who came into the contest averaging 4.5 points, drilled two of the biggest shots of the game — one in each of the first two quarters. She finished with eight points.

"You've got to guard her," Okawville coach Haylee Bowers said. "She's kind of like that hidden shooter."

Okawville junior Alyana Kraus led the way with a game-high 23 points. But she had just five points on 2-of-11 shooting in the first half.

Obermeier and senior Briley Rhodes helped pick up the slack.

"I have problems with confidence in myself sometimes," Obermeier said. "I'll hear from the bench, 'Keep shooting.'

"But it's hard to when your shots aren't falling."

That wasn't the case Thursday.

Okawville missed its first seven shots and trailed 8-1 midway through the first stanza. Rhodes, who finished with 10 points, broke the seal with a short jumper.

Obermeier than canned her first bomb to bring the Rockets to within 9-6. Early in the second quarter, she struck again with a triple from the baseline.

"She helped push us, helped us get motivated." Bowers said.

Added Kraus, "Big shots at a big time."

Obermeier has the skills to be a double-digit scorer, especially from long range. She has scored 170 points this season — 111 on 3-point shots.

"If I make a few (shots), it gets my momentum going," Obermeier said. "Makes me play better on defense."

Obermeier provided the perfect wakeup call.

Okawville took control after her second 3-pointer and used an 8-2 run over the final 2 minutes and 44 seconds of the second period to take a 22-16 lead into the break. Rhodes fueled the burst with a long jumper. Freshman Caroline Tepe added a stick-back.

The Rockets then clamped down on defense, holding Galena to just three field goals and eight points over a span of 11:33 in the second half.

Kraus caught fire out of the break with two third-period 3-pointers and a basket at the buzzer to pump the lead to 35-22.

"Our coach always talks about the importance of third quarters," said Kraus, who had 10 points in that period. "We knew we wanted to come out pushing the ball up. I knew I could get some shots to go."

Bowers wasn't worried about the slow start, which included a pair of early turnovers. She knew her players would come around eventually.

"We were a little nervous, that big floor is a little scary at times," Bowers said. "It fell for us later on, which is all that matters."

Okawville senior Megan Rennegarbe led the defensive charge with a game-high 11 rebounds.

"We always talk about the little things, like rebounding," Rennegarbe said. "I focused on that a lot during the game."

Tepe also provided some defensive spark off the bench. At 5-7, she helped hold Galena standout Gracie Furlong to just six points.

Galena (34-2) came into the game ranked No. 1 in the final regular-season statewide poll. The Pirates carried a 13-game winning streak into the contest.

"There's no shame losing to that team," Galena coach Jamie Watson said. "They defend well, they don't make a bunch of mistakes. And they just continued to make plays."

The Rockets, who are riding a 13-game winning streak, have been focused on grabbing the state crown ever since they dropped a 45-42 decision to Brimfield in super-sectional play last season.

"The first week of practice I said our ultimate goal is to get to this game," Bowers said. "And we're there."

Illinois Class 1A state semifinal: Okawville 49, Galena 31