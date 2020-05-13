Ochs takes over Wood River program after short stint at Civic Memorial

Ochs was thrust into a difficult position and felt he handled it as best as possible.

Still, he didn’t like the way the season came to a close. The Eagles, with seniors Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus leading the way, felt as though they had the talent to reach the state tournament for the first time in school history.

So did Ochs, who coached the CM players on the junior high level at Trimpe Middle School in the Bethalto district. He will remain as athletics director at Trimpe.

“I felt like we did a pretty good job overcoming some of the things we had to overcome,” Ochs said. “It just wasn’t enough to get us where we wanted to go.”

Ochs said he was hoping to take over the CM team on a permanent basis. But school officials hired veteran Mike Arbuthnot to grab the reins.

“Everything happens for a reason,” noted Ochs, who said he was not upset at being passed over. “I’m excited to join the Oilers.”

Wood River athletics director Mark Beatty said he was surprised Ochs didn’t end up getting the Civic Memorial job.

Instead, Beatty was overjoyed that Ochs chose to be a part of his program.