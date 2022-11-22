Oetting nabs family bragging rights with big game in St. Charles' win over St. Charles West

ST. CHARLES — Come Thanksgiving, Lorelei Oetting will have some bragging rights at the family dinner table.

The St. Charles High junior guard poured in a team-high 16 points, including seven of her team's nine in the fourth quarter and the go-ahead shot with 4 minutes and 4 seconds left, to lift the Pirates to a 42-40 win over GAC North rival St. Charles West in the team's annual Turkey Tip-off game Tuesday night at West, where Lorelei's father, Terry, is the athletic director.

“It's usually great,” Lorelei Oetting said. “He's so supportive of me. He's my No. 1 fan.”

Games between the Pirates (1-0 overall, 1-0 GAC North) and Warriors (0-2, 0-1) always present a bit of a challenge for Terry Oetting.

“It's not easy all the time because obviously, I'd like to cheer for her, but I keep it to myself,” he said. “Obviously, I want West to win and both to be successful, so it's hard to balance.”

The game was the first for St. Charles coach Blake French after spending two years as a Pirates' assistant to Ben Owens, who is the school's new AD. On top of all that, French starred for four years as a player at West.

“It's definitely still weird,” French said. “My family is having a little bit of a hard adjustment. They wore neutral colors (Tuesday). They want to be supportive of me, but my parents graduated from West and we're a West family, so it's definitely weird. But I'm glad to be a Pirate now.”

As if the matchup didn't already have enough intertwined storylines, it also was the first game back on the St. Charles West bench for Terry Hollander, for whom the basketball court at West is named after.

Hollander spent 30 of his 32 years with the boys program as its coach before returning this season to coach the girls program, which features freshman granddaughter, Ede,n and another granddaughter in eighth grade on the way next year.

“The first half, we were playing really well and then all of a sudden they had six 3s, so going into halftime, we thought we should have been up four instead of down four,” said Hollander, who did since coach one other game at West as a visiting coach with O'Fallon Christian. “The rest of the game, I thought we battled and played pretty good.”

Beyond all the storylines, the game itself was a thrilling barnburner between teams that had 20 (West) and 2 (St. Charles) wins last season.

For a Pirates team that returns a few players from last season to already halve their win total is a huge deal.

“Experience definitely helps,” French said. “What were younger players last year are now upperclassmen and I think that showed out there. One thing we lacked last year was confidence and I definitely think we showed confidence out on the court (Tuesday).”

The Warriors lost five senior starters from last season, including Mia Nicastro, who is playing Division I ball at Saint Louis University. The only returning player that saw minutes last season is Elena Scheve and she did not disappoint, leading all scorers with 19 points.

“She did a good job of leading and I thought we did a pretty good job of getting the ball to her in good spots,” Hollander said. “She showed some good senior leadership and that's going to be important because we have a lot of freshmen and a lot of young players.”

Both offenses got off to a slow start to the game with only a 3-pointer by the Pirates' Abby Cross the only points of the first three-and-a-half minutes. But Avery Jackson buried successive 3s to get the Warriors going and six points from Scheve in the final 3:12 gave West a 15-12 lead after one quarter.

After another bucket by Scheve to start the second quarter, St. Charles reeled off eight straight points and took a three-point lead on a 3 by Oetting, who picked up her second foul with 90 seconds left in the first quarter and had to sit for much of the second.

A jumper by Avery Jackson brought West to within one, but Oetting knocked down another trey with just over a minute left to give the Pirates a 23-19 halftime lead.

“She definitely made a difference,” French said of Oetting. “She's going to be one of our players to watch this year. She definitely does it all and we're lucky to have her.”

St. Charles scored seven of the first nine points of the third quarter, but West tallied 10 of the final 13 to cut it back to two heading into the fourth.

The Warriors took two separate one-point leads in the first four minutes of the fourth, but each time Oetting answered with a bucket, including her leaner with 4:04 left that gave the Pirates the lead for good.

Oetting knocked down three of four free throws in the final 2:13 to seal the win.

“Coming out of last season, the energy is just so different,” she said. “All of our girls love playing with each other and we connect with each other. They set me up for the game I had.”