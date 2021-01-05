Oetting sisters face off in Francis Howell North's win over St. Charles

“It was kind of crazy,” Lorelei said. “I’d always played against her, just little scrimmages, when we were younger. It was never against each other on the varsity level. It meant a lot to me to get to play her in this environment. Growing up, playing on the driveway, can’t compare to this.”

While neither girl recorded a point in the game, Emma will be able to remember the game for a different reason.

It was, after all, a chance to be on the court in a meaningful game with her little sister.

“I’ve waited three, four years for her to be in high school so we could do this,” Emma said. “To be on her team or against her, I just wanted the chance to be on the same court. I love seeing her grow and it’s nice to see her at the level I’m at right now. There was some disappointment, of course, that we didn’t play together, but I want her to be happy and I think she made the best choice for herself and that’s the best choice for me.”

Howell North (5-4) seized control of a game that was tied five times in the first half, outscoring St. Charles (4-3) to take a 17-10 halftime lead and never trailed again.