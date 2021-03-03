O'Fallon hands Edwardsville a rare Southwestern Conference loss

O’FALLON, Ill. — O’Fallon senior Aubrey Mister knew the monumental task at hand.
She not only had to negotiate the Edwardsville full-court pressure on offense but also had to chase leading scorer Sydney Harris through a labyrinth of screens on defense.
She excelled at both — and more.
Mister led four Panthers in double-figures with 15 points and held the sharpshooter Harris to a 6-for-17 showing from the field as O’Fallon defeated Edwardsville 60-41 in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball showdown Wednesday at the Panther Dome.
Edwardsville (10-1 overall, 8-1 conference), which has won the Southwestern Conference title for 10 consecutive seasons, lost just its second regular-season conference game since the 2009-10 season.
The only blemish in the previous 163 regular season conference games before Wednesday was a 70-68 loss to Collinsville in the league opener of the 2015-16 season.
O’Fallon (9-1, 8-1) defeated Edwardsville in the 4A sectional semifinal last season to break a 35-game losing streak to the Tigers.
“I cannot believe the run Edwardsville has had, it is such an impressive run,” fourth-year O’Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. “But we got close my second year, last year we won in the sectional semifinal and now we are hoping to be the top dog in the conference.”
Five days earlier, led by a 33-point explosion by Harris, Edwardsville shot 10 for 17 from behind the three-point arc and defeated O’Fallon in an overtime thriller.
On Wednesday, Mister bounced off, slunk around and powered through screens, preventing Harris from getting clean looks at the basket and holding her to a hard-earned 18 points.
“She’s definitely the best player to have to guard in this conference, and she definitely makes me work hard on defense,” Mister said. “I just had to run around, follow her and get a hand in her face.”
While Mister was running around on defense, the Panthers were running out in transition and pounding the ball into the paint.
Tyana Lovelace scored eight points around the basket in the opening quarter and when sophomore Shannon Dowell scored on a three-point play in transition in the closing seconds, O’Fallon had a 15-8 lead after one.
“We took too many outside shots recently, so our focus was getting it into our bigs,” Knolhoff said.
Senior Amelia Bell, who was held without a field goal in the previous meeting, began to assert herself inside the paint in the second quarter. She scored the first two baskets on hard moves in the post, then converted an offensive rebound to give O’Fallon a 27-16 lead at halftime.
I just wanted to contribute more tonight,” said Bell who scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. “We’ve worked hard to make this program big, and we deserve to be higher in the conference.”
Mister, who had excelled in guarding Harris in the first half, took control offensively in the second half. She scored on a drive to the basket, drew a charge on Harris, and then drained a corner three as O’Fallon opened a 13-point cushion.
Five quick points by Edwardsville junior Macy Silvey cut the deficit to 32-26, but it was as close as the Tigers could get.
Dowell, who scored a career-high 25 points in the previous meeting with Edwardsville, was left isolated with her defender on the right side of the floor and took over the game. She scored on a floater, converted a drive for a three-point play and then went coast to coast breaking the full court press.
“My coach and my team have so much faith in me that they space the floor out and let me drive because they know I can score when we need it,” said Dowell, who scored 15 points.
Mister drained another three on the opening possession of the fourth quarter to cap off a 14-1 run and open up a 19-point lead for O’Fallon.
“I definitely focused on my shooting before the game tonight because I didn’t shoot well last time,” Mister said. “I knew it would be a key part of the game, so I just focused and followed through.”
Edwardsville, which hit 10 threes in the overtime win five days earlier, was just 3 for 19 on Wednesday as Mister and the Panthers ran at shooters and forced them into difficult shots.
“We do a lot of shooting from the perimeter and they just didn’t fall for us tonight,” Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said. “And Mister hit a couple shots that were daggers. We left her open and she did what a senior does, she put them in.”
The Southwestern Conference champion will be determined this season by a conference tournament from March 11-13, with the No. 1 seed getting a bye into the semifinals. O’Fallon hopes that for the first time in 11 years, the winner of the conference will be a team not named Edwardsville.
“We thought we had the last (game), and to come out and play like this and get this win means so much to us,” Dowell said.