O'Fallon hands Edwardsville a rare Southwestern Conference loss

I just wanted to contribute more tonight,” said Bell who scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. “We’ve worked hard to make this program big, and we deserve to be higher in the conference.”

Mister, who had excelled in guarding Harris in the first half, took control offensively in the second half. She scored on a drive to the basket, drew a charge on Harris, and then drained a corner three as O’Fallon opened a 13-point cushion.

Five quick points by Edwardsville junior Macy Silvey cut the deficit to 32-26, but it was as close as the Tigers could get.

Dowell, who scored a career-high 25 points in the previous meeting with Edwardsville, was left isolated with her defender on the right side of the floor and took over the game. She scored on a floater, converted a drive for a three-point play and then went coast to coast breaking the full court press.

“My coach and my team have so much faith in me that they space the floor out and let me drive because they know I can score when we need it,” said Dowell, who scored 15 points.

Mister drained another three on the opening possession of the fourth quarter to cap off a 14-1 run and open up a 19-point lead for O’Fallon.