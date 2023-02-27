BLOOMINGTON — Shannon Dowell's words proved to be very prophetic.

“We think we're going to be really good,” Dowell told STLhighschoolsports.com just prior to the 2022-2023 girls basketball season.

The O'Fallon senior guard backed those words up by leading a spirited effort on both ends of the court Monday night in the Panthers' 65-48 triumph over Bolingbrook in the Class 4A Bloomington Super-Sectional at Illinois Wesleyan University's Shirk Center.

“I'm just really so proud of my teammates for really stepping up,” said Dowell, the area's fourth-leading scorer at 21.3 points per game. “I don't feel like I had my best game and they carried the weight.”

O'Fallon (32-4) will make a return trip to the Bloomington/Normal area this weekend to play in the state girls hoops final four for the first time in program history when it takes on Hersey (30-5) in a Class 4A semifinal game at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Illinois State University.

“I felt like we were the better team from start to finish tonight,” Panthers coach Nick Knolhoff said. “We had all the right pieces (this season) and they all just kind of came together. We have two freshmen (starters Josie Christopher and Haeli Tart) that grew up right away. We have athleticism, we have size, we have scorers, we have playmakers and we have defenders. You put all those pieces together and everybody knows their role, you get a state trip.”

The Panthers got a strong performance from their three-headed offensive monster of Dowell, junior forward D'Myjah Bolds and senior point guard Jailah Pelly.

Dowell tossed in 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Pelly (22 points, 9 rebounds) and Bolds (12 points, 9 boards) each finished just a rebound shy of a double-double.

“Offensively, we had a few turnovers, but our defense turned it up,” Bolds said. “Defensive-wise, it was just communication. Talking and helping each other out.”

The teams traded the lead in the first three minutes of the game with the Panthers hitting a two-point basket and the Raiders following with a 3-pointer. But after Bolds got O'Fallon's third bucket, it was the Panthers that followed with a 3-pointer by senior guard Laylah Jackson that gave them a 9-6 lead after one quarter.

Bolingbrook (27-4) struggled from the floor in the opening quarter, going 2-for-12 (16.7 percent), including 0-for-6 from two-point range. The Raiders ended up shooting 38.8 percent for the game.

Senior forward Malia Robertson got the second quarter off on the right foot for O'Fallon by stealing the initial inbounds pass and going in for a lay-up just three seconds in.

“She read it and knew they were gonna lob, and she just went around her and got it,” Knolhoff said. “That's just a huge momentum swing right there to start the second quarter.”

The Raiders closed to within one point before Dowell's 3-pointer from the right corner off an inbounds play sparked a 7-0 run that put the Panthers up by eight.

With O'Fallon leading by six points, a foul was called on Bolingbrook sending Pelly to the line for a one-and-one with no time on the clock and no one else around the lane. Pelly calmly sank both freebies to give the Panthers a 24-16 lead at the half.

“I was in that mode and I was focused,” said Pelly, who will play at Indiana State. “Free throws are free, so you've got to knock them down. I just focus and take my time.”

O'Fallon had a decisive advantage on the glass in the opening half with a 23-14 rebounding margin, led by six apiece from Bolds and Pelly. The Panthers enjoyed a 37-27 edge on the boards overall in the game.

“I felt good,” Bolds said. “I knew my team needed help (rebounding), so I couldn't let them down.”

Pelly started the second half the same way she ended the first — with a pair of free throw makes — to send the Panthers on to a 10-point advantage after three quarters, 38-28.

The O'Fallon lead very briefly got back under double digits in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers closed the game out in style to keep their season alive. Pelly was fantastic at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, sinking eight of her 10 freebies — including the final seven — as part of an overall 14-of-16 effort from the charity stripe.

“She made a lot of free throws,” Knolhoff said. “Just her poise and composure being able to step up and make those throws is key for us.”

After O'Fallon won its sectional final game against Normal late last week, Dowell talked about how badly she wanted to end her high school career on the same ISU floor she will be toiling on for the next four years in the Missouri Valley Conference.

She and her teammates helped make that wish come true with their performance Monday night.

“That's so exciting,” Dowell said. “It's probably one of my favorite high school moments, honestly.”

Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional: O'Fallon 65, Bolingbrook 48