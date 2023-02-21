O'FALLON, Ill. — Jailah Pelly felt disrespected.

Ditto for Josie Christopher.

The O'Fallon High girls basketball players got tired of listening to the same thing over and over.

"All year long, all we heard was about the Alton show," said Christopher, a freshman guard.

Added Pelly, a senior forward, "No one cared about us. Or gave us any credit."

Those days are over.

O'Fallon used a third-quarter blitz to knock off Alton 49-43 in the semifinal round of the O'Fallon Class 4A Sectional on Tuesday at Panther Dome.

The Panthers (30-4) advanced to face Normal Community (31-3) in the sectional final at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

O'Fallon, which has won 10 in a row, will be playing in the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history. It lost to Lincoln Way West 79-67 in 2020.

The Panthers played the lack-of-respect card to perfection by outscoring Alton 23-15 over the final 13 minutes and 5 seconds.

"No newscasters were reaching out to us, nobody was coming to us," O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said.

The Redbirds (31-2) stole the spotlight by winning their first 24 games. They beat O'Fallon twice during that streak on the way to capturing a share of the Southwestern Conference crown.

Somehow, the Panthers, who bounced back to beat Alton 51-38 on Jan. 26, believed they got lost in the shuffle.

"I feel like we should have got the same (publicity) as (Alton) did," Pelly said.

Senior Shannon Dowell explained, "After we lost twice to them, everybody was thinking (Alton) was going to make it really far."

Pelly finished with a team-high 12 points including two of the biggest baskets of the night.

Dowell chipped in with 10 points but sat out for 8 minutes and 15 seconds in the first half after rolling her left ankle. The ankle was on ice after the game, but the Illinois State University-bound standout said she will be ready for Thursday's contest.

The Panthers used a strong effort by their supporting cast to help offset Dowell's injury.

Christopher chipped in with eight points, including a pair of triples in the first half. D'Myjah Bolds, a 6-foot-2-inch junior, added seven points and five blocks. Laylah Jackson came off the bench to hit a pair of long range bombs.

O'Fallon used 10 players in the contest and each one contributed.

"These are my sisters, everyone has a role," said Dowell, who came into the contest averaging 21.6 pointers per game.

Pelly put her team in front to stay with back-to-back baskets in a 37-second span midway through the third period.

Alton took a 28-26 lead on a short jumper by Talia Norman before Pelly took command. She drilled her 19th 3-pointer of the season from straight on for a one-point lead. On the next possession, Pelly powered down the lane and converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to push the advantage to 32-28.

O'Fallon scored nine of first 13 points in the final period. Jackson hit a big basket during the run. Haeli Tart closed the salvo with a pair of foul shots for a 42-34 cushion.

Alton, which was making its first sectional appearance since 1985, closed to within 43-39 on a jumper by Kyridas Orr.

The hosts then answered with five successive points to put the game away. Christopher and Pelly hit foul shots during the mini-run.

The Panthers jumped out to a 21-16 lead in the first half. Alton took a 24-23 advantage into the break on a 3-pointer from Kiyoko Proctor, who led all scorers with 17 points.

"I wish we'd have played better," Alton coach Deserea Howard said. "This one is going to burn a bit. The sad thing is I think both of these teams are good enough to go upstate."

The Panthers are making history behind a deep and talented roster.

O'Fallon and Normal Community have a common opponent. The Panthers beat Peoria 66-61 on Dec. 3. Normal Community lost to Peoria 56-35 on Jan. 26.

"We're ready to face anybody," said Dowell, who switched to purple shoes in the second half.

Class 4A O'Fallon Sectional, semifinal: O'Fallon 49, Alton 43