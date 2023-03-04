NORMAL, Ill. — Megan Rennegarbe did not hesitate.

The Okawville High senior always has had a defense-first mentality.

"That's my strength, it's what I do best," Rennegarbe said.

The 5-foot-9-inch forward showed off her offensive skills at the perfect time Saturday.

Rennegarbe scored 17 points to help the Rockets to a 56-35 win over Christopher in the Class 1A girls basketball state championship game at Redbird Arena.

Okawville (34-4) claimed its third state title to go along with crowns in 1994 and 2000. Okawville lost in the 2006 state final in its previous state tournament appearance.

Junior all-stater Alyana Kraus led the winning attack with a game-high 21 points.

But it was Rennegarbe's surprising offensive output that helped the Rockets jet out to an early lead they never relinquished.

Still, Rennegarbe was more pleased with her defensive effort. She spent the entire contest guarding Christopher standout Amiah Hargrove, who began the day averaging 22 points per game.

"Having to guard her was a struggle at times," Rennegarbe said. "I just wanted to do my best."

Rennegarbe kept Hargrove in check, especially over the first 21 minutes when the contest was decided.

The 6-foot-2 Hargrove finished with 19 points but did not dominate as she did during the Bearcats' run to the title tilt.

"She was phenomenal," Okawville coach Haylee Bowers said of Rennegarbe's defensive prowess. "She was right there next to her the whole time. She did exactly what we asked."

Kraus was just as impressed with her teammate, who has made a habit out of shutting down opponents.

"She's definitely a lock-down defender," Kraus said. "She's one we can count on for that kind of stuff. Coach tells her to do something — and she performs."

Rennegarbe came into the game averaging just seven points her contest. Her offensive output was not expected.

She enjoyed her second-highest scoring game of the season but was more overjoyed with her defense on Hargrove.

Rennegarbe's defining moment came midway though the third quarter when she blocked one of Hargrove's shots — despite giving up five inches.

"She's always there for us," Bowers said.

Kraus exploded in the third quarter to help the Rockets put away the game and championship. She scored 11 of her team's 17 points. Kraus did the same thing in a 49-31 win over Galena in the semifinal round with a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half.

"Our coach always talks about third quarter and I try go for what my coach wants," said Kraus, who also added five rebounds. "I focused on what I need to get to help my team."

Rennegrabe scored 11 of the Rockets' first 21 points and passed her season average just more than two minutes into the second period.

Okawville used a 9-3 run at the outset of the second quarter to go up 22-12. Raelyn Obermeier, who finished with eight points, drilled a key 3-pointer during the spurt. Kraus closed the blitz with a layup off a nifty pass from senior Briley Rhodes.

Hargrove, the daughter of former St. Louis Rams defensive lineman Anthony Hargrove, brought her team to within 27-20 at the break.

Kraus then kick-started a 15-4 spurt over the first 5 minutes and 42 seconds of the third quarter that essentially clinched the title. Obermeier and Rennegarbe also added baskets in the run.

The Rockets closed the season on a 14-game winning streak after winning their first 13 contests of the campaign.

This group knew that it was a state contender, thanks in part to a rugged schedule that included two losses to Class 4A toughie Alton and well as setbacks to Vashon and 2A power Quincy Notre Dame.

Those three teams have a combined 89-9 record.

"We knew that it was going to be tough to get here," Kraus said. "We prepared and now it's such a great feeling."

Bowers, 32, guided the team to a state title in her first season. The 2009 Okawville grad was a little-used freshman when the Rockets finished second in state in 2006.

"It's all about these girls, not the little things I did in the past," Bowers said. "I'm so proud of them."

Rennegarbe played in her last basketball game. She is heading to the University of Missouri to study journalism.

"We called this the final exam," Rennegarbe said. "I think we passed."