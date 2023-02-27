MT. STERLING — Okawville High first-year girls basketball coach Haylee Bowers has a little state tournament experience under her belt.

Very little.

But enough to tell her players about the thrill of reaching the final four.

"I told them, it is something you will remember for the rest of your lives," Bowers said.

The Rockets will get that bucket-list experience thanks to an impressive 58-45 win over Havana on Monday in the Class 1A Brown County Super-Sectional.

Okawville (32-4), which has won 12 in a row, will face Galena (34-1) at 10 a.m. Thursday at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University.

A win would send the Rockets into the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Okawville is making its seventh trip to the state tournament but first since finishing second in 2006.

Bowers, a 2009 Okawville grad, was a reserve on that team and did not play in either final four contests.

This time, she heads onto the state's biggest stage with a lot more responsibility.

"I told them to do three things tonight," Bowers said. "Have fun, rebound and play defense. If we do that, we're going to win the game."

The Rockets used a balanced attack to overwhelm Havana (32-5), which like Okawville came into the game on an 11-game winning streak.

Okawville junior standout Alayna Kraus led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Seniors Megan Rennegarbe and Briley Rhodes added 16 and 13 points respectively.

Juniors Raelyn Obermeier and Madisyn Wienstroer chipped in with big baskets and freshman Caroline Tepe canned a huge 3-pointer off the bench.

"All year long, it's taken all of us to get the job done," Rhodes said. "Tonight, too."

Okawville fashioned a 10-1 explosion over the first 5 minutes and 29 seconds of the second period to break a tie and take control of the contest.

Havana never got closer than to within seven points the rest of the way.

"I knew it wasn't our best first quarter and we had to come out and push it," Kraus said. "Coach always tells me to be a leader on the floor. I wanted to come out and get us to state."

Kraus did just that — with some help from the Rockers senior leaders.

"Last chance, we knew we had to do it," Rennegarbe said. "It pushed us."

Rhodes had been through two super-sectional losses over the previous three years and was determined not to come up short again.

"Getting that far and losing, it really hurts a lot," Rhodes said. "It makes you want to work harder. We were ready, we were emotional."

Kraus began the game-changing spurt with a pull-up jumper for a 16-14 lead. Rennegarbe followed with back-to-back baskets. The first came off a highlight-reel pass from Kraus. The next two-pointer was set up by a strong rebound from Obermeier at the other end.

The 5-foot-7-inch Kraus closed out a near perfect second quarter with a driving layup at buzzer for a 28-18 cushion going into the break.

Okawville used a 13-8 salvo at the beginning of the second half to go up 41-26. Tepe highlighted the blitz with a 3-pointer. Obermeier added a short jumper and Rhodes went coast-to-coast to close out the run.

"Our emotions got a little bit high," Havana coach Michelle Brady said. "(Okawville) is a good team, we just didn't have it tonight."

The Rockets won their first 13 games under Bowers, who went by Haylee Althoff during her playing days. They prepared for the postseason with an ultra-tough schedule.

Okawville lost twice to Alton, once each to Vashon and Quincy Notre Dame. Those teams have a combined 85-8 mark. QND is also going to state and Vashon is a solid favorite to take the Class 4 championship in Missouri.

"It's going to be a big party this weekend," Rhodes said. "We're all going to have a lot of fun."

The Rockets won state titles in 1994 and 2000.

No. 3 is a distinct possibility.

"I think we're pretty confident," Kraus said.

