Okawville rally falls short in super-sectional loss to Hume Shiloh

"It just wasn't going our way to start the game," Hasheider-Burianek said. "We've got to make adjustments."

Senior Megan Schleifer and sophomore Raegan Luechtefeld made key shots to trigger the comeback. Schleifer's triple at the outset of the final period trimmed the deficit to 46-39. Rennegarbe followed with a pair of foul shots to get her team to within five.

The Rockets, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, simply came up short down the stretch. Rhodes believes it would have been a different game without the sluggish start.

"We're young and we needed to relax a bit and get settled into it," Rhodes said. "Once we got going, we felt good. It was just too late."

Hasheider-Burianek lamented the difficult first half.

"Things just went against us right from the start," she said. "I'm ready for a rematch."

Added Rhodes, "If we played them again we could beat them."

Rhodes and the rest of the players were happy to help Hasheider-Burianek though her difficult stretch. The veteran bench boss never missed a practice or game despite regular cancer treatments in St. Louis.